Anchor DT Prospect Identified As Potential Fit for Patriots, Per Insider

There are a handful of solid defensive tackle prospects capable of playing the two-gap nose tackle position that the New England Patriots love. There is one in particular who seems to be getting some attention as it relates to a possible fit with the Patriots.

Evan Lazar of CLNS and Pats22 podcast had this to say about Utah’s Leki Fotu:

Utah nose tackle Leki Fotu wasn't a great fit in their slanting/penetrating system. But for the #Patriots, he could be a really good two-gapping nose in the round 3-4 range. Excellent upper-body strength, punch power, and motor. pic.twitter.com/OPzaTpCnMv — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) April 10, 2020

The massive 21-year-old played four years for Utah where he didn’t put up huge numbers or clean up with individual rewards, but when you’re looking for the kind of interior defensive lineman capable of anchoring down and stopping running lanes on either side of him, Fotu has the look of one of the rare talents who can play this role on an elite level. That might explain why the Patriots are reportedly amongst a crowd of NFL teams who could be interested in the Tonga native.