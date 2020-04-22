Valentina Shevchenko ‘Broke’ Bones of Glamorous Movie Star

UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is one of the hardest kicking superstars in the UFC, so when one of Hollywood’s glamorous movie stars found herself on the wrong end of one of the 32-year-old’s kicks on the set of her next movie, it goes without saying the non-UFC fighter didn’t really enjoy the experience.

But that A-list movie star, Halle Berry, said it anyway Tuesday night while appearing on “The Tonight Show” starring Jimmy Fallon, when the popular actress assured fans her next film is sure to feature some bone-crushing action courtesy of Shevchenko.

“I broke some stuff on this one,” Berry said. “And you know what? It’s okay. I always get hurt, but I realized that, when you go hard, you’re bound to get hurt. When you do your own stunts, you’re bound to get hurt.”

Shevchenko confirmed the same thing to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi.

“I’m not sure I can say it if she didn’t say it by herself,” Shevchenko said. “But I can say for sure [she broke something]. The last date of the filming she was working out and stopping and taking time because of the pain. But she finished all filming and she did great.”

You can watch Berry’s talk more about it on “The Late Show” with Jimmy Fallon in the clip below.

Getting Whacked by Shevchenko Was Important for Film

Berry revealed to Fallon that getting walloped by Shevchenko was super painful but also an important part of bringing a measure of reality to the fight scenes she was trying to capture for her directorial debut, a film entitled “Bruised” that’s set to be released in the near future.

“In this movie, I was fighting the real UFC flyweight champion, Valentina Shevchenko,” Berry said. “And you know what? She had to throw some real kicks, and I had to really take them, and that really broke some bones.”

Berry said the obvious about Shevchenko: that the champ was a real terror. That’s something the Russian’s flyweight competition knows quite well by now, and now it seems that Berry knows it, too.

“She’s a beast, but I couldn’t have asked for a better teacher, a better scene mate, a better fight partner,” Berry said. “She just brought so much reality to it for me. At times, I felt like I was really fighting.”

Berry Believes Action Was Realistic as Possible

Berry also told Fallon that Shevchenko helped her capture as realistic action as possible for her film.

“Like, our referee that was in the movie is a real referee, and he says a couple of times, ‘Man, I thought I was watching a real fight’ because she brought so much power and authenticity to our fight scenes,” Berry said.

Shevchenko is set to star opposite Berry as the film’s main antagonist. That’s something the champ told Heavy earlier this year before her UFC 247 win over Katlyn Chookagian.

Shevchenko Scored Important Win at UFC 247

In her last fight, the champ’s second-round stoppage over her No. 1 contender netted Shevchenko her fifth straight win since moving down to the flyweight division two years ago. It also marked the third straight defense of her UFC women’s flyweight title.

Now, it appears one of the most interesting and successful UFC stars in the world is about to have an even bigger chance to become a mainstream superstar. She’s already one of the top athletes in MMA. Now, she’s going to star in her own Hollywood movie with Berry.

