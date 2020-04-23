Saints NFL Draft Picks: When Does New Orleans Select in 1st Round?

Will the New Orleans Saints find Drew Brees’ successor in the 2020 NFL Draft? Many have dubbed the quarterback position as the Saints’ biggest need heading into the draft, but whether head coach Sean Payton and company snag a QB in the first round will be one of the more intriguing things to watch.

Brees signed a two-year, $50 million contract in March, and will very likely ride off into the sunset after that. Taysom Hill, the only other quarterback on the team’s roster, will turn 30 in August, so New Orleans will need some youth at the position sooner rather than later.

Saints’ First Round Draft Pick: No. 24 Overall

After going 13-3 last season and falling in the Wild Card game to the Minnesota Vikings, the Saints landed the 24th overall pick in the draft. Payton said last week that he was initially bothered by the idea of the all-virtual NFL Draft, which will be new for everyone involved this year. He eventually embraced the idea, however.

“I’m actually kind of looking forward to it,” Payton said. “Because every one of us will be in a setup like this, in front of our cameras making draft picks, and we’ll be on a separate call with our G.M. and with our scouts. And it’ll challenge us a little bit in a unique way.”

He then joked that the digital setup would also afford him the opportunity to mute anyone whose suggestions he found less than helpful.

“I was skeptical about the draft process in the meetings that we had two weeks ago. And two weeks later I thought, ‘I kind of liked it.’ … I got a lot less annoyed with some of my scouts when I can just put them on mute and they’re in Tennessee or California, or Pennsylvania. I think that just comes with getting older,” Payton said with a laugh.

Which Position Will Saints Address in First Round of Draft?

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, the Saints have been quite active in pre-draft research so far. And while they’re open to moving up if the situation feels right, it also seems as though they’re good at sitting firm at No. 24.

“The New Orleans Saints have called every team above them in the draft to explore options,” Russini tweeted. “I’m told while there are a few players they have their eyes on, they are open to moving up a few spots … as we get closer to the draft, though, they feel good they’ll get their guy at 24.”

So which position will the Saints address in the first round? Quarterback is the overwhelming consensus, with many thinking the Saints will select Utah State’s Jordan Love with the 24th pick. LSU linebacker Patrick Queen is another popular selection for New Orleans’ first round in many mocks.

Others think the Saints could trade up and snag a defensive stud like Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons.

