Is XFL Canceled? Future of League in Doubt After Suspending Operations

The XFL was not able to make it a full season during its reboot after COVID-19 essentially shut down all sports, but the 2021 season appears to be uncertain as well. The future of the XFL is in doubt after the league laid off all employees, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

“NEWS: on a call today with COO Jeffery Pollock, XFL employees were just informed that the league is suspending operations and all employees have been laid off. Another sport impacted further by the current COVID-19 crisis,” Yates tweeted.

It Is Uncertain if the XFL Will Resume Operations for 2021

It is unclear if the league plans to permanently fold or will re-open operations once the coronavirus curve flattens. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that is could be “curtains” for the new league.

“Employees are being paid through Sunday. After that, could be curtains. There was no discussion of when operations could restart, source says,” Garafolo explained on Twitter.

Former XFL employee B.W. Carlin discussed the league-wide call where employees were informed of the layoffs.

“The XFL just laid me off. I really think I did some of the best work in social media this year, so this really hurts. If you need someone for social, written content, meme goofin’ or anything at all, I’m your guy…Also, to be further clear. The XFL just fired EVERYONE. A ton of talented people out there now,” Carlin explained on Twitter.

The XFL Initially Canceled 2020 Season

The XFL initially responded to COVID-19 by canceling the remainder of the 2020 season back in March. The XFL’s statement indicated that the league planned to play in 2021.