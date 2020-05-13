Michigan’s Governor Explains Potential Plan For Fall Lions Games

The Detroit Lions face an uncertain future in terms of their 2020 NFL season, and that may have gotten even murkier on Tuesday in terms of how games might be played.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer was interviewed on a Detroit radio program and dropped a hint that the state might not be set to fill stadiums to capacity this fall, meaning Lions games could look very different at Ford Field if there is indeed a season to be played.

In a piece by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Whitmer’s words from her appearance on Mojo in the Morning were presented.

“Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a radio interview Tuesday that she does not expect to see capacity crowds at events this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. “There is reason to feel some confidence here,” Whitmer said in an interview on the Mojo in the Morning Show on WQKI-FM (95.5). “But we also have to measure (peoples’) expectations and say life’s going to be different. We’re not going to be filling stadiums in the fall.” Whitmer was interrupted before finishing her thought, and an email sent to her press office seeking further comment was not immediately returned Tuesday night.”

At this point, the NFL wants to proceed with a season and feels confident in doing so. Lions general manager Bob Quinn said recently that he believes things are still on track for a season, even if he doesn’t know how it will play out.

Lions GM Bob Quinn: I do think there will be a season, but I haven't been told that. I'm like you guys I'm hoping this pandemic is cleared up as quick as possible and we can get back to normal. "If I had to guess, yes, But I don't know." — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) April 17, 2020

Even if there is a season, it will be interesting to see if spectators are allowed at all. It’s possible the league could experiment with limited crowds or impose other guidelines along with state and local government in order to ensure the safety of fans at the time.

As of now, though, it seems as if Lions fans might have to brace for big changes this fall.

Lions Revealed Coronavirus Statement

After a whirlwind few days which saw the American sports landscape change dramatically, the Lions acted swiftly in response to the outbreak in March, revealing that they were suspending travel for their coaches and personnel staff. In addition, the Lions also revealed they would request employees start working remotely to try and curb the spread of the virus.

Official statement from the Detroit Lions pic.twitter.com/DS89VUYGYI — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 12, 2020

Up until March 12, the Lions were still going to college pro days and were on the road. That obviously changed in advance of the NFL Draft which was held on April 23. That draft was entirely virtual, and the team’s

Obviously, all these preventative steps are designed with everyone’s best health in mind. That would be the case if the Lions couldn’t play in front of fans this fall in Detroit, a city that’s been hard hit by the virus.

Former Lions Wideout Kris Durham Shares Italian Quarantine Experience

In Italy, Kris Durham was under quarantine as part of a country wide lockdown due to the coronavirus. A video that was taken by Durham shows an eerie scene from an apartment. Nobody on a street, yet crews walking while guarded heavily by masks and suits. The video was shared from Pat McAfee on Twitter.

5 year NFL Vet @KrisDurham16 is currently quarantined in an apartment in Parma, Italy for the next 30 days because of the #coronavirus He shot this video today. This is Italy right now. This. Is. Wild. pic.twitter.com/JU4wdHm9bJ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 12, 2020

ESPN’s Michael Rothstein quickly caught up with Durham and got more information. The former wideout was apparently safe at the time of the video, not feeling any effects of the coronavirus but was locked down in Italy. Durham also had positive things to share about the Italian healthcare system.

Just spoke with former Lions WR @KrisDurham16. He tells me he’s safe in Italy but under quarantine. He has not shown any symptoms of coronavirus. Also praised the Italian healthcare professionals and how they’ve worked around the clock. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) March 12, 2020

Additionally, Durham clarified the video which circulated online. As he said, it was originally private and not intended to be shared, and also not exactly in Parma as presented.

He didn’t want to discuss the video @PatMcAfeeShow posted. It was sent to friends in a group chat not intended for public use. Said video isn’t from Parma but a village north of there. Important thing here, though, is he’s feeling OK and doesn’t have symptoms of coronavirus. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) March 12, 2020

As the world moves forward and remembers these lessons from recent months, it’s possible changes such as limiting crowds might become the new normal.

READ NEXT: Former Lions Wideout Makes Bold Claim About Team’s Improvement