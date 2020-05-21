49ers’ Ben Garland Talks About Being One of the ‘Big Fat Kids on the Line’

Ben Garland’s journey through the NFL has taken him from the Denver Broncos to the Atlanta Falcons and most recently to the San Francisco 49ers. While Garland’s played all over the country and on both sides of the line, his most recent time with San Francisco may be his favorite.

Football has always brought the Grand Junction, Colorado native joy, an unsurprisingly this past year’s run to Super Bowl LIV is no different. In a one-on-one phone interview Wednesday, Garland explained what separated this past year from the rest of his 10-year NFL career.

“We found this perfect mix of guys knowing how to have a good time but when it was time to go to work, we worked as hard as we could. We had such a great group in there and the guys were so close, I just remember laughing and having a great time and then everyone flipping the switch and working as hard as you can. In between plays, guys would still make a little joke but understand how to lock into business.” “It was great to be part of that team this year, and it was one of my favorite years playing football.”

Garland, a graduate of the Air Force and currently serving as a Captain of the Colorado National Guard, was speaking on behalf of USAA’s recent efforts to promote their effort to pay tribute to veterans this Memorial Day through Poppy in Memory.

How Garland has enough hours in the day to balance being an officer in the National Guard and being an important piece of the 49ers’ offensive line may never be known, but the former defensive lineman did share more info about why this past season was especially special for Garland.

Fat Kids and Pretty Boys

Different things drew Garland into military service and football. For the latter, it’s a pure passion for the teamwork required to be a successful team as well as how the sport attracts all types of characters.

“As far as football, I loved the challenge aspect of it. I love the teamwork, the camaraderie, I love the conduct of bringing 11 guys from all different backgrounds. You got the big fat kids on the line, the pretty boys catching the ball. It takes someone from every dynamic and every walk of life and you have to work together as a team in order to be any good.”

Garland ended up starting in three vital games for the 49ers in 2019, sliding in at center for Weston Richburg after the snapper injured his patella in Week 14 against the New Orleans Saints.

Including the Saints game that saw Garland play 56 percent of the offense’s snaps, the 49ers went 3-1 and scored 27.3 points a game as the former Falcon stepped up when he was needed.

Richburg returned for the playoffs, but Garland’s efforts in the wins against the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks in the final two weeks of the season were crucial to winning the NFC West, and ensured the NFC playoffs ran through Santa Clara, California.

On the 49ers’ Shot-Callers

Garland’s efforts did not go unnoticed by San Francisco, who signed the veteran lineman to a one-year deal in late March.

General manager John Lynch commented on Garland’s importance in 2019, as well as mentioning his impact off the field.

“Ben stepped in at a critical point in our season last year and did a great job,” Lynch said. “He is a versatile interior lineman who battles every play and gives you everything he has. Off the field, Ben is one of the most active NFL players in the community and we are privileged to have him representing the 49ers and the Bay Area.”

For Garland, the chance to continue playing with the 49ers is exactly what he was looking for.

The 32-year-old said that Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan’s efforts are one of the main reasons why he enjoys playing for the 49ers.

“I love both what John Lynch is doing and what Kyle Shanahan is doing. They relate to us in such a way and a level that it just makes it fun to play for them. They’re honest with you when stuff is hard and they get the players’ side, but they also know how to treat you as a person and as a man.”

After March’s resigning announcement, it looks like Garland and the 49ers will continue a positive and effective relationship.

