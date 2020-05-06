49ers DE Nick Bosa’s Zoom Conference: Everything You Need to Know

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa sat down for a video conference with media members to discuss all things offseason on Wednesday, hitting on topics from the departure of defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to the retirement of tackle Joe Staley.

This was the first time Bosa has spoke to the media since the virtual offseason program began for the Niners in mid-April.

Bosa talked broadly on his teammates and what he’s been up to during the quarantining period, but the former Ohio State Buckeye did share a few tidbits of information that are worth breaking down.

Losing DeForest Buckner

Bosa opened up on how it felt to see fellow a fellow defensive lineman in Buckner leave the team after the former Oregon Duck was traded to the Indianapolis Colts for the 13th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Niners reloaded by selecting South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw at the 14th pick, but that doesn’t make it any easier for friends to separate.

Nick Bosa keeping it real on the loss of DeForest Buckner: “Seeing him go was obviously bittersweet, losing him as a leader we’re going to really have to figure out how to step up and fill that void b/c he was the 3rd down play caller, the hype speech guy, he was everything.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 6, 2020

Hearing Bosa’s comments about Buckner’s role as a voice in the 49ers defense is interesting, mostly because Buckner’s departure has prompted most to focus on the actual play, rather than everything in between.

The former 49er shifted positions all over the line while being an organizer and shot-caller, while Kinlaw specializes towards the interior and probably won’t be able to immediately sub in as a vocal leader. Either way, Bosa expects Kinlaw to be a major factor once the team gets together.

Nick Bosa on Javon Kinlaw: "He embodies what we do as a defensive line. He's just a beast, gets off the ball really fast and is a giant human, who's perfect to replace Buckner." Adds that he's a "good dude" and they've been in touch already. — Fourth and Nine (@fourth_nine) May 6, 2020

Trent Williams

Bosa has established himself as a voracious competitor over his time at Ohio State and with the 49ers, and the addition of a seven-time Pro Bowler only fuels that fire.

Nick Bosa on Trent Williams: "Biggest thing that stands out are his athleticism and his feet. Way he moves is like a receiver. Definitely one of the best in the NFL." #49ers — Fourth and Nine (@fourth_nine) May 6, 2020

After facing off against legendary tackle Joe Staley to start his pro career, Bosa now gets to learn from Williams, who joins the 49ers after a tough end to his time as a Washington Redskin.

Bosa’s nine sacks and 25 quarterback hits in 2019 already show that he’s living up to being the second overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, but Williams should only help develop Bosa’s arsenal heading into his second season in the league.

#49ers DE Nick Bosa said he’s looked at some film of Trent Williams, “Just so I’m not caught off-guard when camp rolls around." — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) May 6, 2020

Look forward to some awesome clips of Bosa and Williams battling once the team gets to practice as a whole.

Joe Staley’s Retirement

The conclusion of Staley’s career hits hard for many of the 49ers and their fans and Bosa shares similar feelings after seeing San Francisco’s No. 74 call it quits.

Nick Bosa on what Joe Staley meant to him: “It was huge, just going up against one of the best. We’d talk after every practice…. The input he gave me everyday helped me a lot. I really wish he was coming back… I just wish we could have gotten him a ring.” #49ers — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 6, 2020

As mentioned, Williams will be a perfect substitute to learn from after Staley’s retirement, but Bosa highlights a Super Bowl ring as the primary reason he wishes the Niners tackle was still suiting up in 2020.

Nothing Bosa says about Staley is surprising or new, but it does open up an insightful view on how Staley improved him as a rookie in 2019 as well as show how close they were as teammates.

