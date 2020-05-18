49ers CB Richard Sherman on California Pro Sports Returning: ‘Money Changes Everything’

Richard Sherman never shies away from speaking his mind, and the San Francisco 49ers corner took to Twitter Monday to respond to the announcement from California governor Gavin Newsom that the state is looking to allow sports teams back in action by the first week of June.

Newsom announced that the state would be relaxing certain restrictions due to the threat of COVID-19, and also spoke on the possibility of having pro sports teams back in action in California by early June.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state could see pro sports return by the first week of June without fans. pic.twitter.com/j4PPg56Yn7 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 18, 2020

Sherman, quote-tweeted NFL analyst Geoff Schwartz and explained his opinion on Newsom’s decision, saying that California’s new announcement comes because of financial prospect of having pro teams return.

Money changes everything. Teams started exploring options outside the state and all of a sudden the timeline changed https://t.co/eeAIl8B4bg — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) May 18, 2020

Sherman joined the 49ers in 2018 after beginning his career with NFC West rivals Seattle Seahawks, making five Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro selections in nine seasons in the NFL.

In his second year with San Francisco Sherman was selected to his fifth Pro Bowl, starting 18 games of the 49ers run to Super Bowl LIV, notching 11 passes defended and pulling down three interceptions.

Arizona’s Recent Call to Pro Sports Teams

Various states across the country have started relaxing COVID-19 restrictions, with states like Arizona and Florida specifically calling to pro sports teams in other states.

In the case of the 49ers and Richard Sherman, the statement from Arizona governor Doug Ducey is most relevant.

“We have had discussions with leaders with some of these leagues, and they all know they are welcome to operate, play and perform in the state of Arizona,” Ducey said, adding that it would be a limited reopening, without fans in attendance, and with the understanding the teams would follow public health protection protocols and Centers for Disease Control and Protection guidelines.

Newsom’s statement comes six days after Ducey’s, and gives the state a two week period to “hold tread lines” before moving forward with the return of pro sports.

“Sporting events, pro sports, in that first week or so of June — without spectators and (with) modifications and very prescriptive conditions — can also begin to move forward.”

With three NFL teams and 19 total franchises in the USA’s major professional leagues, there is a significant amount of economic value to reopening the state.

However, with currently over 78,000 confirmed cases and 3,261 reported deaths in the state due to COVID-19, California has the fourth-most cases among the states.

Sherman’s Other Responses

Sherman had more to say about the situation, mostly through simple replies.

I think it’s just posturing. If teams don’t like the restrictions then they will change — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) May 18, 2020

The 49ers corner further adds to his opinion that California is and will shift their restrictions and rules accordingly to ensure that pro sports return to the state at the pace the teams want.

Sometimes — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) May 18, 2020

Earlier this May, Sherman tweeted out concerns over the way solutions to the threat of COVID-19 were being proposed.

Still seems like everyone is spitballing about COVID 19 even the “experts”. We understand it’s a “Novel” virus so I’m guess that makes every novices on how to combat it right? I’m simply trying to understand a solution other than stay in the house forever. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) May 7, 2020

Towards the earlier days of the shelter-in-place era, Sherman commented on the recommended guidelines being announced by government officials.

So government officials tell everyone to stay at home or stay 6ft away from other ppl while they are on camera doing exactly the opposite. 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 30, 2020

Sherman also pondered about COVID-19 transmission through surfaces, specifically mail. He was given an answer from Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Columbia University.

Shouldn’t we close mailing services if the COVID 19 can live on surfaces? If a mailman or amazon delivery driver has it then it could be spread to even those who are quarantined through those packages. Am I missing something? — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 23, 2020

Thank you for this clarification https://t.co/uz6ZS04cs0 — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 23, 2020

Evan Reier is a sportswriter covering the San Francisco 49ers for Heavy.com and local sports for the Montana Standard in Butte, MT. Follow and reach out to him on Twitter at @evanreier.