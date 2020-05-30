All Elite Wrestling Fyter Fest 2020: Matches & Predictions

During the first year of All Elite Wrestling, the powers that be put on a great event that coincided with the 2019 edition of the Community Effort Orlando (CEO) fighting game tourney.

The event I’m alluding to is Fyter Fest, which is a show that featured Shawn Spears busting Cody open with a steel chair and Jon Moxley emerging as the victor at the end of a hardcore war with Joey Janela. Fyter Fest 2019 also played host to The Elite (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks) cosplaying as Street Fighter’s greatest shoto characters. All in all, it was an event that treated fans to the very best of AEW. Now in 2020, Fyter Fest is set to return in a different fashion due to the COVID-19 pandemic. What was originally planned to go down in the UK will now take place here in the States. But I’m sure that AEW will still deliver a quality event even though there won’t be any rabid fans in attendance (the ringside wrestlers and assorted crew should keep things exciting, though).

Before we arrive at AEW Fyter Fest 2020, let’s take a look at the card and pick out the individuals that we all expect to see prevail.

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brian Cage (with Taz) (AEW World Championship)

Predictions & Winner: At Double or Nothing 2020, Brian Cage tore through every other participant within the Casino Ladder Match and emerge with the hanging casino chip in hand. This major accomplishment during his very first night in the company granted him a future AEW World Championship match opportunity. And that title shot is getting cashed in at this very event, which is a match setup that greatly excites me. Cage is…well, a machine that pulled off amazing big-man feats during his time spent in PWG, Lucha Underground, and Impact Wrestling. He’s a big get for AEW and a formidable opponent for the current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. Jon’s been on a roll lately as he’s defeated worthy foes such as Jake Hager and Brodie Lee. Now he has to contend with the walking brick house that just so happens to have the former “Human Suplex Machine” Taz by his side.

I’m expecting great things from this main event. It’ll most likely start with Cage easily overpowering Moxley and dominating him for a good while. But I’m sure Moxley will valiantly fight back and find his spots once they invariably open. This will be quite the competitive brawl that will see both men taking it to each other in the most vicious ways possible. Taz will certainly be at ringside, but I just can’t see him being the type of manager that sticks his nose into his client’s match proceedings. Seeing as how Moxley’s title reign is still cooking and far from stale, it’s just not right for him to drop the belt here. I foresee a finish where Moxley “taps” into his MMA submission hold playbook to choke out Cage in the very same way he defeated Brodie Lee.