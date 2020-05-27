Ansu Fati Declared ‘Untouchable’ At Barcelona

Ansu Fati has been declared “untouchable” by Barcelona who will refuse to listen to any offers for the 17-year-old striker in the summer transfer window.

Fati has enjoyed a spectacular breakout season in 2019-20 which has seen him smash records and score four times in his debut campaign with the Catalan giants.

The teenager’s exploits have brought interest from many clubs, including an offer from a Premier League side from agent Jorge Mendes, but Barca is simply not interested, according to Lluís Miguelsanz at Sport.

After a stunning start to the season Fati signed an improved contract with Barcelona in December. The deal keeps him at the Camp Nou until summer 2022 and includes a buyout clause of €170 million.

Ansu’s Already a Record-Breaker

Fati has enjoyed a stellar rise in Barcelona which has generated excitement he could be the club’s latest youngster to emerge from the club’s famed La Masia academy and go on and enjoy a successful career at the Camp Nou.

The teenager made his debut in August 2019 and became the youngest player to represent Barca since 1941 when he came off the bench against Real Betis. Aged just 16 years and 298 days he needed his parents’ permission to play due to La Liga regulations.

Barca’s talented forward went on to break more records. His goal against Osasuna saw him become Barca’s youngest La Liga goalscorer, and he became the youngest goalscorer in Champions League history with a strike against Inter Milan.

Fierce Competition for Places in Barca Attack

Fati has made 23 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions so far in 2019-20 but could find game time harder to come by next season, particularly if the club strengthen by dipping into the transfer market.

Barcelona has been heavily linked with moves for Lautaro Martinez and Neymar, while Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele should be fit and available after missing large parts of the current campaign with injury.

Martin Braithwaite was also brought in as an emergency signing in February and has made it quite clear he wants to stay for a long time, despite speculation Barca will look to sell the Denmark international at the end of the campaign.

Yet Barcelona appears willing to place their trust in Fati who has impressed this season despite his young age and lack of top-level experience. The teenager still has a lot to learn but Barca will be hoping he can go on and have a bright future, particularly with Suarez and Lionel Messi heading towards the end of their stellar careers.

