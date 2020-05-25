Barcelona Need to Raise $76 Million in Player Sales by End of June

Barcelona need to raise $76 million in player sales by the end of June to balance the books but are struggling to find buyers for their unwanted stars ahead of the summer transfer window.

ESPN‘s Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens report there is “genuine concern” at the Camp Nou that the club will be unable to meet their sales target despite Barca being in talks “regarding a number of players.”

Barcelona are struggling to find buyers for defenders Junior Firpo, Nelson Semedo and Samuel Umtiti, while midfielders Arthur Melo, Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal are all keen to stay.

The Catalan giants are also keen to strengthen in the summer. They have been heavily linked with a move for Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez, although there are doubts about whether they can afford the Argentina international.

Former Inter striker Ivan Zamorano told MisionTUDN he thinks Martinez will end up staying at the San Siro. He said: “Barcelona have economic problems that don’t allow them to sign Lautaro, so in my opinion he’ll stay, I have no doubt.”

Only Messi, Ter Stegen and De Jong Safe at Barcelona

Barcelona has a large squad currently but only captain Lionel Messi, goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and midfielder Frenkie de Jong are considered “untouchable,” according to ESPN.

All of which means the Spanish champions are open to selling big-names such as Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho, according to Goal’s Ignasi Oliva Gispert & Mark Doyle.

Griezmann has struggled to live up to his hefty price tag since arriving from Atletico Madrid, Dembele has been plagued by injury at the Camp Nou, while Coutinho was shipped off to Bayern Munich on loan at the start of the season.

Yet finding buyers for players who have failed to live up to expectations at Barcelona, and who are on substantial salaries, is looking increasingly difficult as clubs struggle with the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis.

Vidal, Arthur and Rakitic in No Rush to Leave

Meanwhile some of Barcelona’s players have responded to recent transfer rumors and made it clear they are not interested in departing.

Arthur continues to be linked with a move to Juventus even though he has said “the only option that interests me is staying at Barcelona.” Barca want to bring in Miralem Pjanic, but the Serie A side is only willing to do business if the Brazilian is included in the deal, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Meanwhile, Rakitic has told Sky Germany he intends to fulfill his contract that runs until the end of next season, and Vidal told journalist Mario Velasco he is “very happy and comfortable” currently.

An intriguing summer of transfer business awaits at Barcelona.

READ NEXT: Lionel Messi As Motivated As Ever Ahead of La Liga Return