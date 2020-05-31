La Liga Restart: Time, Date of Barcelona’s First Two Fixtures Confirmed

La Liga president Javier Tebas confirmed on Sunday that Barcelona will resume their 2019-20 league campaign away at Real Mallorca on Saturday, June 13 at 10pm local time (CET). The Catalan giants will follow that up with their first home game since March 7 against Leganes at the Camp Nou on Tuesday, June 16 at the same time.

The Spanish top-flight was suspended indefinitely on March 23 because of the coronavirus pandemic after 27 games played. Barcelona lead the way by two points from bitter rivals Real Madrid with 11 matches left.

Barcelona Face Struggling Mallorca First

Barcelona’s first game back sees them take on a Real Mallorca team in deep trouble at the wrong end of the table. Vicente Moreno’s side resume in the relegation zone and have lost more games than any other team in La Liga in 2019-20.

Mallorca also have the second-worst defensive record, having conceded 44 times in their 27 matches, and have managed only two home wins in La Liga in 2020.

Los Bermellones were also soundly beaten the last time they faced Barcelona. The Catalan giants ran out 5-2 winners at the Camp Nou in December with captain Lionel Messi bagging a hat-trick.

Braithwaite Set for Leganes Reunion

Barcelona’s second fixture back will see emergency signing Martin Braithwaite come up against former team Leganes. The Catalans were given permission to make the signing outside of the transfer window, in February, after losing Ousmane Dembele to a long-term injury.

Leganes were not allowed to replace Braithwaite which led general director Martin Ortega to brand the deal “unfair.” He told reporters: “We consider that there is a regulation that is unfair, from which Barcelona has benefited. The one who is damaged by this is Leganes.”

The Denmark international’s signing was widely derided by some Barcelona fans, but the 28-year-old has since proven a popular player. He enjoyed a lively debut against Eibar, coming on and picking up two assists, and joked after the game he didn’t want to wash his shirt after hugging Messi.

The 28-year-old has also made it clear how determined he is to succeed at Barca, despite competition for places from the likes Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann.

Braithwaite may relish the prospect of facing his old employers, while Barcelona are also likely to be boosted by the return of Suarez from injury as they look to retain their title.

Barcelona have already played Leganes twice this season. They won 2-1 away at Butarque in the league and followed that up with an emphatic 5-0 win in the Copa del Rey.

