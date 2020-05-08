Bears’ Pro Bowler Pens Powerful Statement on Ahmaud Arbery Murder: [LOOK]

Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks took to Twitter Thursday night to share his thoughts on the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man from Georgia who was shot and killed by a Caucasian father and son while jogging on February 25.

Hicks, who is generally active on social media and rarely shies away from sharing his opinions, became the latest athlete to speak out about the incident. NBA superstar LeBron James also spoke out via Twitter on Arbery’s murder, tweeting: “We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes! Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!! I’m sorry Ahmaud(Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the….. heavens above to your family.”

Hicks’ response to Arbery’s murder was thought-provoking, powerful and full of reflection. Here’s what he had to say.

Bears’ Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks Responds to Shooting of Ahmaud Arbery

On the same evening he released a video of himself bench pressing without a brace to show the progress he has made on an elbow injury that kept him out of 10 games last season, Hicks also shared his thoughts on the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. In a series of tweets, Hicks detailed the thoughts that went through his mind when thinking about Arbery’s murder.

“I’ve been running at my local park lately because of all the gyms closing for covid 19. I’ve been enjoying that walk! Listening to nature, watching the clouds shift. You know how busy we get, always racing to the next destination. So it’s been nice. Well yesterday I almost drove,” Hicks wrote in his first of several tweets before continuing in a thread.

“Not because my legs were tired. And not because it was too hot. I almost drove yesterday because I watched a video of a young man gunned down in the street. I didn’t know him. But growing up in a neighborhood where I was ostracized for not only being a black kid, but a BIG black kid. I know how quick you can fit the profile of someone who’s committed a crime. RIP Ahmaud Arbery.”

For good measure, Hicks added on final thing: “Oh and yes I did walk my ass to that park.”

As he so often does, Hicks sprinkled in a dose of humor towards the end of his reflections, despite speaking on an extremely serious subject.

The men who shot and killed Arbery, Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael, have now, over a week later, officially been charged with murder.

