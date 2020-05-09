Bears Interested in Former Saints Pro Bowl Guard: Report

Could the Chicago Bears still add a savvy and talented presence to their offensive line? According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, they’re at least considering it. After the New Orleans Saints released three-time Pro Bowl guard Larry Warford Friday, the Bears could be ready to pounce.

According to Biggs, “a league source said the Bears are at least considering pursuing guard Larry Warford, whom the Saints cut Friday.”

The #Bears have expressed interest in 3-time Pro Bowl guard Larry Warford, who was cut by the #Saints earlier today. What's unknown at this early juncture is what kind of market will emerge for the veteran. Details.https://t.co/1MIVW7LR4t — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) May 9, 2020

The Saints drafted Michigan center Cesar Ruiz with their first overall pick in the first round of the draft this year, and they released Warford Friday to save cap room.

Warford, who turns 29 in June, spent his first four years with the Detroit Lions before making the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons as starting right guard for the Saints. It just so happens the Bears’ biggest area of need is the offensive line, particularly at right guard.

Warford Would Provide Bears Veteran Leadership, No Injury Red Flags

In his last three seasons with the Saints, Warford started 44 games and never played less than 80 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in any of his three seasons. Warford was equally durable in Detroit, starting 57 games in his four years with the Lions. Durability at the right guard position is something the Bears desperately need after the retirement of Kyle Long, and Warford would give them that.

Warford will likely be in high demand, and the Bears don’t have a lot of cap space, but it’s entirely possible Ryan Pace could get creative with a contract restructure or two (Allen Robinson please, and than you) and make the deal happen. Warford will be in immediate demand, as he is one of the top 15 guards in the league. Pro Football Focus ranked him as the 11th overall guard in 2019.

Larry Warford's Overall Grade = 73.1 He ranked 11th among all Guards in 2019 pic.twitter.com/k4Q1J0Cwaq — PFF (@PFF) May 8, 2020

