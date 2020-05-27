Browns Rookie Fires Back After Criticism Over Extravagant Purchase

The Cleveland Browns drafted Jedrick Wills with the No. 10 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, helping the Alabama product complete his dream of playing in the NFL.

Wills, a towering tackle prospect, is due to make $19.7 million over four years, with a signing bonus around $11.9 million, per Forbes. However, it should be noted Wills hasn’t officially signed his deal.

So with the large amount of money coming his way, Wills decided to splurge a little to celebrate his dream come true. The Browns big man showed off a massive, diamond encrusted grizzly chain that looked mighty expensive on social media on Tuesday.

Jedrick Wills Responds to Backlash: ‘Let Me Do Me’

Instead of the chain being celebrated, the comments were largely critical of the rookie for spending his money on a such a big-ticket item without having stepped foot on an NFL field.

“I see the NFL still isn’t teaching financial literacy to the rookies,” the top comment on the post read.

“Hate to say it but you’ll be broke 1 year after you retire! Look into the way Gronk managed his money please!” another concerned commenter wrote.

After reading the backlash, Wills had simply had enough, firing off a response.

Some of y’all in my mentions sound like complete Imbeciles. Let me do me and y’all worry about your family and kids. I didn’t leave college with a 3.45 GPA in finance for no reason. — Jedrick Wills Jr.® ➕🌎☄️💕 (@JWills73) May 27, 2020

“Some of y’all in my mentions sound like complete imbeciles,” Wills wrote. “Let me do me and y’all worry about your family and kids. I didn’t leave college with a 3.45 GPA in finance for no reason.”

Jedrick Wills Ready to Step in as Browns Starter

Wills filled a major need for the Browns, falling into the team’s lap at No. 10. Despite it being a deep tackle draft class, Georgia’s Andrew Thomas was the only tackle off the board through the first nine picks. Thomas was taken by the Giants at No. 4. The Browns were more than happy to swoop up Wills, who was the highest rated tackle on their board.

“There are a lot of things I like about this kid. He has played a bunch of games down there at Alabama,” head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters following the pick. “I liked his makeup. I like his tenacity, his toughness, his intelligence, and then not to mention that he is a scheme fit for our team. Great movement skills. Plays with a nastiness. I think we got a winner, and I think we got the right person. I keep coming back to it and it is the truth: just trying to get some good players in here and some good people, and he fits the bill.”

Wills is expected to make the switch from right to left tackle, which is something the Browns and offensive line coach Bill Callahan are not concerned about.

“I think whenever you draft a player as high as we drafted Jedrick, I’ve always felt that you got to plug him in and play him immediately,” Callahan said. “That’s why you drafted him. That doesn’t concern me, scare me, bother me in any respect. I’m quite confident he’s capable of being there at left tackle.”

