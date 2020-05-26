Nick Chubb isn’t one to make boisterous or rash statements. So when the Cleveland Browns running back speaks — even on social media — people listen.

Chubb was a bright spot last year during an unforgettable 6-10 season for the Browns. He came up just short of the rushing title, watching Titans RB Derrick Henry surge by him with a 211-yard performance in the season finale.

Chubb totaled just 86 yards over the final two weeks — mostly due to inconsistent play-calling — finishing the year with 1,494 yards and eight touchdowns.

VideoVideo related to browns rb nick chubb sends strong message on future 2020-05-25T22:04:33-04:00

It’s become very clear that Chubb has been motivated to be even better for his third NFL season, with the Georgia product sharing the latest bit of evidence on social media.

“If i told you what was coming you wouldn’t believe me,” Chubb wrote on Instagram.

Reason for Nick Chubb to be Optimistic

Even with the presence of Kareem Hunt on the Browns roster, Chubb has proven to be the bell-cow back in Cleveland. And shifting to first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski’s offense should only increase his production. Chubb’s skill set is a perfect fit for the zone-blocking scheme.

With Stefanski calling the plays in Minnesota last year, the Vikings ranked fourth in rushing attempts, sixth in rushing yards and sixth in rushing touchdowns. Expect to see more of the same in Cleveland this year.

Nick Chubb is going to be even more of a fantasy rock star under Kevin Stefanski now that he is the new head coach of The Browns. The passing game however…Some quick thoughts. pic.twitter.com/SEjauAA7pm — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) January 12, 2020

On top of that, the Browns have added some big pieces to the offensive line in offensive tackles Jedrick Wills — the Browns first-round pick this year — and veteran Jack Conklin.

And Chubb will be ready to thrive once the season gets going. He’s shown off some of his workouts on social media and he’s looking like a man on a mission.

Nick Chubb is putting in that work 👀💪 (via @NickChubb21) pic.twitter.com/x40dMLwcav — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 20, 2020

Kevin Stefanski: Nick Chubb ‘Cultural Tone-Setter’ for Browns

Chubb has not only emerged as a great talent, but also as a leader in the locker room for the Browns. The former second-round pick has quickly found the good side of new head coach Kevin Stefanski, who was not shy to shower Chubb with praise.

“He is a cultural tone-setter. I like everything about him,” Stefanski said on the Bull and Fox show on 92.3 The Fan. “Just doesn’t say much. He comes to work and does his job. There’s a way to lead without being a rah-rah guy. You don’t have to be making speeches. His teammates are very, very keenly aware when [he’s] in the building and on the field. He’s about his business and about working. That’s something I really respect.”

#Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on @BullandFox says Nick Chubb is "a cultural tone-setter. There's a way to lead without being a rah rah guy. His teammates are keenly aware of Nick Chubb when he's in the building." — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) April 29, 2020

And it’s not just Stefanski who has heaped praise Chubb’s way. His offensive lineman also have delivered glowing reviews and are excited to see what he will do.

“I think Nick’s built for any offense. He’s a great player, and talk about a guy that works,” Browns Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio said on 92.3 The Fan. “He works his butt off all the time and he’s a pleasure to block for. I’m excited for him. I think he’s going to love this system.”

READ NEXT: Browns Interested in Long-Term Deal for Jadeveon Clowney: Report