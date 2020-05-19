Browns Coach Breaks Silence on Heated Position Battle

The Cleveland Browns did some work to improve their offensive line this offseason, but a question still remains at right guard. Luckily, the team has some options.

Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan said that the team hasn’t set a depth chart yet, so there is no starter. However, Wyatt Teller, Drew Forbes, Colby Gossett and Willie Wright are competing for the spot.

“That is up for grabs. I really believe we have some excellent players in there in Wyatt Teller, Drew Forbes, Colby Gossett and Willie Wright,” Callahan said on a call with reporters this week. “There will be a lot of time for competition. I think that will sort itself out as we move along.”

Browns Coaches Still Getting Familiar With Players

It’s Callahan’s first year in Cleveland, but he is a veteran, with more than four decades of coaching experience — 22 year in the NFL — in college and the pros, even functioning as the head coach in a few of his stops.

This year, however, is unlike any other with the COVID-19 pandemic shifting how things are done. This offseason has been fully virtual so far for the Browns, so Callahan will likely have a much better grasp of the competition when he sees all the players in person.

“I am still getting familiarized with all the players,” Callahan said. “I have not met them all yet — just only virtually. It is always such a change, and we are just going to keep assessing and evaluating the position as we move forward. There are enough candidates in there that I think someone will rise to the occasion and take over that spot.”

Callahan: Jack Conklin ‘Perfect Fit’ For Browns

The Browns struck early in free agency with a big deal to shore up the offensive line, inking former first-round pick Jack Conkin agreed to a three-year contract with the Browns worth $42 million, with $30 million of that fully guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Conklin was drafted No. 8 overall by the Tennessee Titans in 2016 out of Michigan State. He started 38 of his 39 career games — 35 at left tackle, three at right tackle — with the Spartans.

Conklin was a first-team All-Pro selection his rookie year and has started every game of his NFL career that he’s been healthy for. He played just nine games in 2018 due to injury, but hasn’t missed a game in his other three seasons.

#Browns O-line coach Bill Callahan on new RT Jack Conklin: I really like Jack. Thought he was outstanding at Michigan State. Last year he really came on, had really good year. Talk about a system fit — couldn't get a more perfect fit in free agency. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) May 14, 2020

“I really like Jack,” Callahan said of Conklin. “I watched him coming out of Michigan State. I thought he was outstanding there and what he has done at Tennessee. Early in his career, I know he had some misfortune with injury, but last year, he really came on. He had a really good year.

“You talk about a system fit, you could not get a more perfect tackle in free agency than Jack. He fits the mode for the wide zone game and his pass protection sets, how he short sets and he jumps at the line of scrimmage, which is a tough skill to acquire. Then of course in third down and later downs, you can watch him set vertically and you can see his variance of sets.”

READ NEXT: Odell Beckham Epically Trolls Myles Garrett After Playful Jab