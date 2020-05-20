Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Projected to Lead NFL in Passing Yards, TDs in 2020

With a 50-touchdown campaign, MVP award, Super Bowl title and Super Bowl MVP under his belt in only two seasons as a starter, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is running out of boxes to check.

Perhaps even more terrifying for NFL defenses in 2020 is that the defending champions will return all of their offensive skill players from last season, plus the addition of first-round pick RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire. With such continuity, the 24-year-old superstar is all but certain to approach the 5,000-yard milestone for the second time in his young career, given a full season of health.

Based on new 2020 QB stat projections from Bleacher Report, Mahomes will finish the season as the league’s leading passer in both aerial yardage and touchdowns.

Now, Mahomes could potentially take another step in development, which means the sky’s the limit for the star quarterback. On top of that, he didn’t lose any of his notable pass-catchers from last year. The Chiefs restructured Sammy Watkins’ contract, per Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports, and re-signed Demarcus Robinson. Wideout Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce will garner the most targets as go-to playmakers. Plus, the Chiefs drafted running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who ran crisp routes and hauled in 55 receptions for 453 yards and a touchdown at LSU in 2019. If Mahomes isn’t your favorite to win league MVP for the upcoming term, adjust your projection. Projected Stats: 391 completions, 582 attempts, 5,067 yards, 34 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 51 carries, 245 rushing yards, 3 touchdowns

While B/R’s predictions for the fourth-year passer wouldn’t surpass his 2018 totals of 5,097 yards and 50 passing touchdowns, they would be tops among all starting quarterbacks next season. In this particular model, Mahomes is the only starter projected to throw for over 5,000 yards, besting close competition from five of the NFC’s best:

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (4,707)

Lions QB Matthew Stafford (4,696)

Falcons QB Matt Ryan (4,670)

Eagles QB Carson Wentz (4,476)

Rams QB Jared Goff (4,423)

