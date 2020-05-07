CJ McCollum Backs Browns With Huge Bet vs. NBA Rival

Portland Trail Blazers star guard CJ McCollum has big love for his hometown Cleveland Browns and put some money on the line against fellow NBAer Lou Williams of the Los Angeles Clippers to back that the long-struggling franchise will break a streak of futility.

The Browns unfortunate streak includes missing the playoffs for 17 consecutive seasons and a dozen seasons without a winning record — including the infamous 0-16 season in 2017. Since returning to the NFL in 1999, Cleveland has had a winning record just twice.

However, McCollum — a Canton, Ohio native — is confident that the Browns will be on the right side of things this year, with Odell Beckham Jr., Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb and Myles Garrett leading the way. The Blazers sharpshooter is ready to put $10,000 on the line against Williams in a bet they jousted about on Twitter.

Bet I was just making sure. You want to double the bet for this year ? .500 record . 10k https://t.co/3O4IWtu5Le — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 4, 2020

McCollumn, Williams Confirm 2020 Browns Bet

Apparently McCollum offered Williams the same bet last year in the preseason, but it was never confirmed “in a timely manner.” This time, Williams responded with a handshake emjoi, so it’s on this year.

“I’ll meet you in Vegas when the season over,” McCollum wrote.

It’s a pretty fair bet, considering the win total lines set by sportbooks. The Browns’ over-under is set at 8.5 games for next season, per The Action Network.

Blazers teammate Jusuf Nurkic had some jokes about the whole situation, referencing Michael Jordan’s gambling in The Last Dance Documentary.

I guess they have competition problems 🔥😂 #TheLastDance — Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) May 4, 2020

CJ McCollum Speaks on NBA Making Return

Both the NBA and NFL took steps this week to open team facilities and move towards a return to the court and field. However, McCollum has some reservations on returning and if it will be safe.

“I am worried like the rest of the world, but I like that it is optional and I’m pleased with the caution, structure and measures the Blazers organization has put in place to ensure the safest environment possible for all parties involved,” McCollum told Chris Haynes Yahoo Sports. “I get the measures [the league is] taking, but you have to think at some point when there are drastic measures that need to be taken, ‘Is it really worth it?’ It’s either safe or it’s not. ” … And let’s just be honest, man, it’s not like it will be the first time players got gym access outside of the team’s facilities. Some people have been working out, if we’re being honest.”

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told The Athletic’s 77 Minutes in Heaven Podcast that he would not be opening up the team’s facilities anytime soon.

Mark Cuban will not reopen Mavs practice facility on May 8, says "it's just not worth it" regarding the risk versus reward, per @bdameris, @MFollowill pic.twitter.com/7EI6h4O9o1 — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) May 7, 2020

“The problem, obviously, is that because we can’t test people, then we can’t assure anybody’s safety whether they’re basketball players or anybody else,” Cuban told the podcast. “Even though we can try to take all different kinds of precautions, it’s just not worth it — particularly when our guys are staying in shape and they’re going outside and shooting on outdoor hoops and working out in various ways. So, I just don’t think the risk is worth the reward.”

