Cowboys Answer Whether New QB Andy Dalton is a ‘Threat’ to Dak Prescott: Report

There’s a Dallas Cowboys quarterback who should be munching his fingernails, but he’s not named Dak Prescott.

Shortly after news broke of Andy Dalton’s one-year, $7 million agreement with Dallas, Mike Fisher of Maven Sports was told by a source informed that Dalton isn’t “meant as a threat” to Prescott, the incumbent starter.

“This signing of (Dalton) is not about Dak’s (contract),” the source informed Fisher.

But it could be about presumed backup Cooper Rush, whom Fisher now considers a “non-issue,” indicating Dalton’s deal, which includes $3 million guaranteed, automatically makes him the No. 2. Unless the Cowboys carry three QBs on the final roster — they carried just two last season — it’s likely that Rush is on the outside looking in.

Fisher retweeted a tweet projecting Rush to the unemployment line and seventh-round rookie Ben DiNucci to the practice squad, leaving Prescott and Dalton on the 53-man squad.

I think the Cooper Rush era is done. McCarthy will probably want to keep DiNucci either as QB3 or on the PS. — Tom Ryle, upgraded (@TomRyleBTB) May 3, 2020

For what it’s worth, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also reported that Dalton’s arrival “has nothing to do with Dak Prescott.”

Interesting signing to secure a top backup. But… before anyone asks, #Cowboys source says this has nothing to do with Dak Prescott. This is just about Dalton wanting to be back in Dallas and the #Cowboys wanting a strong option in case of injury. Simple. https://t.co/WrXSLdIqZL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 3, 2020

A 2011 second-round selection, Dalton has thrown for over 31,500 yards, 204 touchdowns, and 118 interceptions on 62-percent passing across nine professional seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, compiling a 70-61-2 career regular-season record.

The 32-year-old, released on April 30, became expendable after Cincinnati used the No. 1 overall pick on LSU QB Joe Burrow.

Dalton, who played collegiately at TCU, chose to join the Cowboys due in part to their proximity to his home.

Sources tell me #AndyDalton – TCU ex QB – still has residence in DFW .. part of the reasoning for him signing 1-year deal w #Cowboys — fishsports (@fishsports) May 3, 2020

Neither Dallas nor Dalton have yet to comment on the signing, though Dalton’s wife JJ posted an announcement Sunday on Instagram.

We are so excited to be a part of this amazing organization!! @andydalton14 I couldn’t be more proud of the man you are! Watching you grow through these last 9 years in the NFL has been incredible! There is truly no one else like you! I can’t wait to see what God does this next season of life!! I am so proud of you! Go Cowboys!! Ephesians 2:10💙💙💙



The starting job should remain Prescott’s to lose, but the Cowboys bought themselves some leverage in the event ongoing long-term negotiations get messy. Judging by his pay structure alone, Dalton will immediately slide in ahead of Rush, a new candidate for release or trade.

Financial Impact of Potential Rush Departure

Rush, entering his fourth year, has operated as Prescott’s clipboard-holder since 2017. He returned to the Cowboys this offseason after signing his $2.13 million restricted free agent tender, a one-year resolution before Rush hits unrestricted free agency next March.

Dallas would recoup the entire worth of his tag by cutting him, with no dead-money charge. The result is the same if Rush were to be traded. A restructure is out of the question since his 2020 salary is so low.

The aforementioned tweet is the likeliest outcome; Prescott under center, Dalton on the sideline, and DiNucci on the practice team.

