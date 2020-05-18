Telling Contract Details Revealed for New Cowboys Offensive Lineman

Cameron Erving will need to fall on his face to not make the Dallas Cowboys roster.

ESPN’s Todd Archer recently got ahold of the veteran offensive lineman’s one-year deal with Dallas, which — reading between the lines — likely assures him a spot on the 55-man squad.

Erving’s contract, per Archer, is worth $2.5 million with another $250,000 available in playing-time incentives. His base salary of $1.25 million is fully guaranteed and he took home a $750,000 signing bonus.

Erving will make $31,250 each time he’s on the active gameday roster — $500,000 in total. Speaking to his incentives, the former Chiefs starter can $125,000 if he logs 65 percent of offensive snaps and the Cowboys qualify for the playoffs, and an additional $125,000 if he plays 80 percent of snaps and the team reaches the postseason.

Put another way, Cameron Erving is the new Cameron Fleming, cemented as the club’s top swing tackle.

Erving is entering his sixth NFL season and joining his third professional organization. He spent the last three years in Kansas City, starting 25 games over that span, primarily at left guard. The versatile blocker made eight starts in 2019 — and saw 600 snaps at left tackle — as the Chiefs captured the Super Bowl LIV title.

The Chiefs declined to exercise Erving’s 2020 option earlier this offseason, sending him to unrestricted free agency.

Prior to landing with the reigning champs, Erving spent his first two seasons in Cleveland, the team that used a 2015 first-round pick (No. 19 overall) on the 6-foot-5, 313-pound lineman. Erving appeared in 29 games (17 starts) before a trade sent him to K.C. in exchange for a fifth-round selection.

He played collegiately at Florida State and was a decorated standout, earning first-team All-American (2013) and first-team All-ACC (2013, 2014) honors on top of winning three ACC Championships and a BCS National Championship.

Erving, 27, is the first veteran offensive lineman the Cowboys acquired this year after losing Fleming to the New York Giants in free agency and Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick to retirement. The club also drafted guard/center Tyler Biadasz, a potential long-term replacement for Frederick.

The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken reported at the time of signing that Erving will assume Fleming’s old role as the OT3 behind left tackle Tyron Smith and right tackle La’el Collins, both of whom battled injuries last season.

Dallas currently has Brandon Knight and Mitch Hyatt available for swing duties, as well. If Erving’s indeed kicked to tackle, it’d likely mean Joe Looney starts at the pivot with Biadasz as his backup.

Zack Martin and Connor Williams are the starting guards, right and left. Hyatt and sophomore Connor McGovern are the main reserves.

