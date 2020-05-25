Cowboys Make Final Call on Trading for Jets Star Jamal Adams: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are not tossing their hat in the ring for Jamal Adams, in part because no such ring truly exists.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday “there isn’t any traction” in a potential Cowboys trade for the New York Jets’ All-Pro safety, confirming talks that initially occurred at last year’s deadline never really reignited.

“First of all, they would need to take care of Dak Prescott, their franchise quarterback,” Rapoport said. “They’re not going to sign another player to a huge deal before Dak; that’s not going to happen. If they eventually did an extension for Dak, maybe in July, potentially they could consider something. But I see nothing imminent right now.”

Rapoport echoed previous reports stating Adams wants a long-term contract and New York is unwilling to oblige just yet. Rapoport said “they haven’t gotten anywhere” in negotiations, with Gang Green also refusing to ship the two-time Pro Bowler elsewhere.

The No. 6 overall pick in 2017, Adams was born in Texas and attended Hebron High School in Carrollton. He’s repeatedly stated his desire to return home, and the Cowboys nearly made it happen, reportedly offering first- and fourth-round picks last October — an offer the Jets rejected, demanding more. Discussions eventually fell through as the trade deadline passed.

It appears the sides haven’t communicated since.

On these persistent Jamal Adams talks, a source close to the situation says the #Cowboys are still not in on this 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) May 22, 2020

Draft capital is one thing Jerry Jones usually doesn’t mind throwing to the wind. Real dollars and cents are a different story. Adams would require a massive pact immediately after landing in the Lone Star State, something the Cowboys — with $5.604 million of available cap room — cannot presently absorb.

Perhaps, as Rapoport suggested, Dallas could poke around Adams if/when they get Prescott squared away. A multi-year extension would allow the team to spread out his salary cap hits while lowering his current $31.4 million charge, the cost of his exclusive and still-unsigned franchise tag.

Until then, this is a non-story.

