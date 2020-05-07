Eagles-Redskins Set for NFC East Battle in Opener: Report

Get ready for a classic NFC East rivalry in Week 1. The Redskins will host the Eagles in the regular-season opener, per NBC Sports’ JP Finlay.

There had been speculation that the NFC East would open against the AFC North. Not so fast. The Eagles and Redskins will battle at FedEx Field on Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. in Landover, MD.

The report didn’t indicate if the game would be played with fans in attendance amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, the decision to begin the 2020 slate with a regional contest makes sense. The drive from Philadelphia to FedEx Field is approximately 2 hours, 14 minutes.

Redskins will open the season at home against the Eagles, per source. NFC East battle right out of the gate in Week 1. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 7, 2020

The Eagles have owned the Redskins in recent years, including beating them 37-27 to open the 2019 season at Lincoln Financial Field. Washington still holds an overall edge with a record of 86-80-6 against Philadelphia in the all-time series.

The Eagles have won six straight in the rivalry dating back to December 2016. This year, there will be an added wrinkle as the Redskins are guided by new head coach Ron Rivera. He served as Eagles linebackers coach from 1999-2003 under then-coach Andy Reid.

Welcome back to Philly DeSean Jackson! The veteran receiver scores the first Eagles TD of 2019! pic.twitter.com/iF4CQwrOaw — Sports Daily (@SportsDGI) September 8, 2019

According to CBS Sports, the Eagles are tied with the Patriots for the 20th-easiest (or 12th-toughest, depending on the viewpoint) in the NFL. Their 2020 opponents combined for an 0.514 winning percentage in 2019. Dates and time for the full slate of NFL games will be released tonight during a three-hour extravaganza on NFL Network starting at 8 p.m.

Eagles-Redskins: The Rivalry Renewed

The Eagles and Redskins have met eight times since Carson Wentz took over the starting job in 2016. The Eagles quarterback holds a 5-2 career record versus Washington and went 0-2 against them in his rookie year. He has thrown for 1,953 yards and 15 touchdowns in those seven contests.

In 1990, the two franchises became forever linked in infamy when nine Redskins players were carted off the field in the “Body Bag Game.” The Eagles won the game 28-14 and knocked out two quarterbacks, starter Jeff Rutledge and backup Stan Humphries. The outcome led to the institution of the “third quarterback rule.” Prior to the game, NFL teams were only allowed to dress two quarterbacks.

The Bodybag Game1990 Redskins Vs. Eagles Regular Season game. Clips and interviews of the game nicknamed "The Bodybag Game". 2009-06-07T16:15:17.000Z

Eagles Home & Away Opponents Locked In

The Eagles already know which teams they will play in 2020, including where those games will be held by virtue of the league’s rotating divisional and conference format. The opponents remain static.

Philadelphia will get home games against the Washington Redskins, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals. And road games versus the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins and New York Giants.

How are we feeling about the #Eagles 2020 opponents? I'm excited to find out where we play these games, on Thursday!#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/4OvRx3vrny — Jimmy Smith/On The Road To Victory (@OTR2Victory) May 5, 2020

