Eagles Pro Bowl Standout Makes Bold Prediction on 2020 Schedule

Everyone has predictions this time of year, including the players themselves. A perfect season? It’s on the table.

As soon as the 2020 NFL schedule dropped on Thursday night, amateur prognosticators and arm-chair quarterbacks marked their calendars in midnight green. That rough stretch in early October, on the road in back-to-back weeks against San Francisco and Pittsburgh, looks especially tough for the Eagles.

However, starting right tackle Lane Johnson checked it off as a W. The three-time Pro Bowl selection had all 16 games in the win column, actually. His instant schedule analysis, which was surely tongue-in-cheek, had Philly going a perfect 16-0.

Rest assured, Johnson wasn’t the only Eagles player running down the slate. Tight end Zach Ertz tweeted out his own sign of approval by using an emoji symbolizing pride and dominance.

Rookie wide receiver John Hightower felt motivated that the Eagles’ Week 1 matchup against Washington was taking place near his hometown in Maryland. The fifth-round pick grew up in Upper Marlboro, MD, just a few minutes away from the Redskins’ FedEx Field. The young speedster also seemed to indicate that he would be wearing a No. 82 jersey in a separate tweet.

Meanwhile, safety Rodney McLeod left it up to the imagination with wide eyes emoji. The bottom line, everyone was having fun and excited about the 2020 season.

Eagles Get 4 Prime-Time Games in 2020

The Eagles own one of the lighter slates in terms of strength of schedule, per CBS Sports — at least when adding up the win totals of last year’s opponents. That’s a crude and usually inaccurate barometer since players have come and gone. Still, it stands noting that their 2019 opponents went a combined 124-131-1 (.486).

Philadelphia remains one of the bigger draws in sports. The city is a huge media market, plus the Eagles have a rising star at quarterback in Carson Wentz. And maybe two now that Jalen Hurts is in the picture. The NFL rewarded the Eagles by handing them four prime-time games:

Week 4: Sunday, Oct. 4, 8:20 p.m. at San Francisco versus the 49ers (NBC)

Week 7: Thursday, Oct. 22, 8:20 p.m. at home versus the New York Giants (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon)

Week 8: Sunday, Nov. 1, 8:20 p.m. at home versus the Dallas Cowboys (NBC)

Week 12, Monday, Nov. 30, 8:15 p.m. at home versus the Seattle Seahawks (ESPN)

Legendary play-by-play man Merrill Reese chimed in with his thoughts but cautioned about the COVID-19 threat.

“The Eagles’ schedule is certainly exciting with some fascinating matchups and prime-time games. At this point, however, there’s still so much to be determined. As a broadcaster I’m fueled as much by the roar of our great fans as I am by the action on the field but we must be safe.”

Dates/Times for Preseason Slate Not Set

The Eagles’ preseason schedule doesn’t draw the same excitement (if any) that the regular season does. But they still have to play exhibition games. It’s a way to trim down the roster. Philadelphia will face Indianapolis, Miami, New England and the New York Jets in the preseason.

All games will be broadcast locally on NBC10 and the dates are subject to change. Here’s the preseason slate:

August 13-17, at Indianapolis Colts (NBC10)

August 20-24, at Miami Dolphins (NBC10)

August 27-30, New England Patriots (NBC10)

Sept. 3, New York Jets (NBC10)

