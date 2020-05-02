LSU Safety to Eagles in Way-Too-Early NFL Mock Draft 2021

The 2020 NFL Draft is in the books. Naturally, it’s time to start predicting what the Eagles may do in 2021.

Philadelphia nabbed 10 promising picks this year, including first-round stud receiver Jalen Reagor and second-round developmental quarterback Jalen Hurts. They also (hopefully) solidified the safety position in the fourth round by taking K’Von Wallace.

But Matt Miller of Bleacher Report pondered that the Eagles might take another safety in 2021: JaCoby Stevens of LSU. He has “first-round potential” but goes off Miller’s board at No. 24 to Philly.

The Eagles didn’t address the defensive backfield in the 2020 draft until the fourth round and will need to make it a priority next offseason. One quick fix would be to look at the LSU secondary and the next man up at the safety position—JaCoby Stevens. Coaches at Baton Rouge already believe Stevens has first-round potential, and it’s easy to agree with that after watching him play in person four times last season. Stevens has range, but he’s also a responsible, smart player in coverage who can fill the need for a versatile defender at the position.

Stevens will enter his senior year at LSU as the undisputed leader in the secondary after watching safety Grant Delpit (Browns) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (Titans) land in the NFL. He finished with 92 total tackles (nine for loss), three interceptions and five sacks in 2019.

LSU Safety Jacoby Stevens 2019 Highlights 🐯 ᴴᴰSubscribe, Like this Video & Turn On Notifications! (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/justbombsproductions/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/JBP_Official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Just-Bombs-Productions-255863801590167/ LSU Safety Jacoby Stevens Junior 6’1 228 lbs LSU is always known for producing stars at the defensive back position & this year is no different. Safety Grant Delpit won the Thorpe Award, which is given to the best defensive back in the country. The crazy thing about that is that his teammates Kristian Fulton & Freshman phenom Derek Stingley Jr. have arguably been better. With that being said, there’s one more star in that secondary. Former 5-Star Jacoby Stevens completes the star-studded secondary and has been just as impressive. While the other three get most of the attention, don’t sleep on Stevens. He’s someone who has flown under the radar for too long. Check out my backup channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT48sLMEjRc40Ts-cm70E3w Intro song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6nIJRyTTCNM ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ Welcome to JustBombsProductions! The #1 source for NFL Draft Highlights. Subscribe to watch the best college football, basketball & baseball highlight videos. Feel free to comment any requests in the comment section or send me a DM on Instagram! 2019-12-27T21:06:27.000Z

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Eagles Rumors: 2021 NFL Draft Targets

While Bleacher Report predicted Stevens to the Eagles at No. 24, the team has more pressing needs than safety and there will be a ton of talent out there. In fact, some experts are saying that next year’s class of wide receivers may be deeper than this year’s historic group. LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase is the golden goose but he likely won’t be around when the Eagles pick (unless they tank in 2020).

But cornerback, offensive line and edge rusher remain priorities for Philly. Let’s investigate the possibilities.

Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma

The 6-foot, 316-pounder is a short and stocky former wrestler who likes to use his leverage to dominate defensive linemen. Sound familiar? It sure sounds a lot like Jason Kelce. The Eagles may be grooming fourth-round pick Jack Driscoll to be the future center in Philly, but that’s not a given. Humphrey will be a late first-round pick in 2021 and fills a void as Kelce nears retirement.

Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

He could be gone by the time Philly picks, depending on how the 2020 season plays out. Surtain may be worth trading up for. The son of a three-time Pro Bowl cornerback, he checks all the boxes: great size (6-foot-2, 203 pounds), amazing versatility (plays both outside corner and nickel) and decent speed (4.57 seconds in 40). He has recorded three interceptions and 15 passes defensed, plus four forced fumbles, in two years at Alabama.

Freshman Patrick Surtain II looking like his dad out there for @AlabamaFTBL. pic.twitter.com/byME7kk9Xf — SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) September 22, 2018

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

Would the Eagles take a linebacker in the first round? It’s the age-old debate, probably not. However, Parsons is a converted defensive end who led the Nittany Lions in tackles in each of his first two seasons at the school. He tallied 109 tackles (14 for loss, plus five sacks) in 2019. He’s considered the next big thing to come out of “Linebacker U” after earning a spot on the Butkus Award watch list and taking home Big 10 Linebacker of the Year honors.

Officially starting the Micah Parsons for Heisman AND number one overall pick campaigns. pic.twitter.com/uxQ6Jo08zN — Dear Old State (@_DearOldState) April 26, 2020

Joe Tryon, DE, Washington

The third-year linebacker out of Washington projects as an edge rusher at the next level. He could be a reach pick (again, it depends on where the Eagles wind up picking) but the 2021 draft class is weak at defensive end. Tryon busted out for a career-high eight sacks (and 12.5 tackles for loss) in 2019 and continues to rise up mock draft boards simply based on potential. At 6-foot-5, 265 pounds, he’s considered a “relentless pass-rusher” with good speed.

Terrace Marshall, WR, LSU

How’s this for irony? Marshall is the guy tasked with replacing Justin Jefferson, the guy the Eagles passed on this year in favor of Jalen Reagor. Unlike Jefferson, he’s a big, strong target (6-foot-4, 200 pounds) and possesses an innate ability to track balls down in space. He had 46 catches for 671 yards and 13 touchdowns last year at LSU. But drafting another receiver in the first round would indicate the Eagles whiffed on their 2020 picks. Not a good look.

READ NEXT: Browns Top Pick Jedrick Wills Reveals New Jersey Number

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!