Inter Warn Barcelona Over Lautaro Martinez, Respond To Arturo Vidal Rumors

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has issued Barcelona a fresh warning over their pursuit of striker Lautaro Martinez and has also responded to rumors the Nerazzurri could bring in Arturo Vidal.

Barcelona are refusing to give up on Martinez despite having been told by Ausilio the only way they can land the Argentina international is by paying his huge €111 million release clause, according to the Guardian’s Fabrizio Romano.

Ausilio has been asked about Barcelona’s interest in Martinez once again and made it pretty clear the club are not interested in selling. He told Sky Sport Italia: “If Barça contacted Lautaro… they know they must pay his release clause or he’ll not leave Inter. We didn’t speak with Lautaro about Barça because we want to keep him.”

The Inter director was also asked about rumored interest in Barcelona midfielder Vidal and replied simply: “we’re not working to get him.”

Inter Facing Fight to Keep Hold of Lautaro

Inter Milan face a fight to keep hold of Martinez this summer with Barcelona having made the 22-year-old their top target ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Goal’s Nizaar Kinsella and Ignasi Oliva.

Although they have been warned off by Ausilio the two clubs remain in negotiations and Barca is considering an offer of €90m plus one player, according to Romano. Miguel Rico at Mundo Deportivo has reported the club are confident they can secure the Argentinian’s signing by the end of July once his release clause has expired.

Vidal Facing Uncertain Future at Barcelona

Vidal is another player who seems to have an uncertain future. The Chilean’s Barcelona contract expires next summer which means if he is not renewed before that time he will be able to walk away for free.

The midfielder has said he’s happy at the Camp Nou currently, during an Instagram Live chat, but has spoken before of his desire to feel important. He told TV3 in December: “You have to be objective and live from day to day. If, by December or when the season finishes, I don’t feel important, I will have to make a decision and look for another place to go and be important.”

The 33-year-old has played an important role for Barca this season. He’s weighed in with six goals in La Liga, only strikers Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Antoine Griezmann have scored more.

Yet only eight of Vidal’s 22 La Liga appearance have been as a starter with the midfielder having been used more regularly from the bench.

Manager Quique Setien has been asked about Vidal’s future recently in an interview with beIN Sports and seemed quite happy with the 33-year-old. He said: “He’s a player who certainly has positive qualities and brings positive energy. He’s a great player in terms of performance and behavior and we’re happy to have him with us.”

