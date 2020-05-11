Lakers’ Alex Caruso Trolls Writer for Hot Take, Fires Jab at LeBron James

For the first time in a long time, there has been a lack of professional sports in the United States. Whether it be football, basketball or baseball, sports have become an everyday thing for the general populace. With NBA and MLB play being delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there has been a dearth of sporting events to get excited about. Most fans miss the games they love watching and want them back as soon as it is safe.

However, Norman Chad recently wrote a piece for the Washington Post arguing that the public needs fewer sports in their lives. His post was not well received by many on Twitter. Perhaps the best reaction came from Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso who went after Chad.

Whole article sounds biased.. who hurt you Norman? — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) May 10, 2020

It could be argued that the pandemic has had the opposite effect and people will value sports even more when they return. Most people are going to probably side with Caruso when it comes to this topic.

Caruso Takes Jab at LeBron James

Caruso has been on a roll lately. The Lakers fan favorite has been more active on social media since the NBA went on hiatus. He recently did an Instagram Live with teammate Jared Dudely and took a playful jab at LeBron James.

“He is cheap, bro,” Caruso said after Dudley claimed that James never picks up checks at restaurants. “That’s one thing people don’t realize. Rich people, bro…they want to keep their money.”

This isn’t the first time that James’ frugal nature has become a topic of conversation. Despite the fact that Forbes reported in 2018 that he’s worth $450 million, James likes to penny-pinch where he can. He didn’t grow up with wealth and sometimes it’s hard to break money-saving habits. While he might be apprehensive to spend money on luxuries, he doesn’t seem to mind giving away millions of dollars to charity.

Caruso is just trying to poke fun at his superstar teammate and definitely isn’t offended that James doesn’t like to spend a lot of money.

Caruso Talks Chemistry With LeBron

One of the most interesting things about Caruso this season is how well he plays with James. They have the best net rating of two-man combos in the NBA. Dudley asked Caruso about it and he gave his thoughts on why that’s the case.

Caruso speaks on him and LeBron having the best net rating of any two-man combo in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/TMC7umc0n8 — pickuphoop (@pickuphoop) May 9, 2020

Caruso doesn’t play a ton of minutes, but when he’s on the court with James, they just play really well together.

“Just playing the game the right way,” said James about why he plays well with Caruso back in February. “Very cerebral basketball players. We’re making winning plays, both of us. We work well together, and every minute we’re on the floor, we’re just trying to make it productive, trying to be in the plus and not the minus. It’s a great combination for our ball club.”

It remains to be seen if they’ll be able to recapture the magic when the NBA returns. If they can, that will be good news for the Lakers as the playoffs near.

