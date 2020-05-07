Lakers Coach Frank Vogel Gives Update on Training Facility Opening

Technically, the Lakers will be allowed to get back into their practice facility for workouts this Friday. But coach Frank Vogel told reporters on a conference call on Wednesday that won’t be happening.

Frank Vogel just met with local reporters via zoom. He said the Lakers don't have much clarity right now on when they can allow their players back into the gym, other than that it won't be this Friday. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) May 6, 2020

The NBA announced via news release in late April that teams would be allowed to open their practice facilities on a limited basis beginning May 8. Teams would have to limit the number of people in the facility at one time and would not be allowed to require players to work out.

The Lakers reportedly considered opening the facility, located in El Segundo, on Friday. According to reports, the team consulted with city officials about opening its gym for players a week ahead of the expiration of the city’s stay-at-home orders.

According to another report, the Lakers are targetting a May 16 opening.

Date the Lakers are targeting as of now to reopen practice facility under NBA's protocols: May 16, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 7, 2020

The Lakers had two players, who were not identified, test positive for the novel coronavirus in March, shortly after the league suspended play following the positive test from Jazz center Rudy Gobert on March 11.

When the season was put on hold, the Lakers were in first place in the Western Conference, with a record of 49-14.

Only 3 Teams Opening Facilities Friday

As of now, only three teams are poised to open their gyms on Friday, according to USA Today: the Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers and Cleveland Cavaliers. Around the league, teams are being encouraged to take direction from local stay-at-home orders. L.A. County is beginning to ease stay-at-home orders on Friday.

The Rockets had planned to open their facility on Friday but pushed that back when Texas extended its stay-at-home directive through May 18. The state of Georgia has opened back up but the Hawks will not open their facility until next week at the earliest.

When its guidelines were released, the NBA stated:

“The potential rules changes would allow teams to make their practice facilities available for use by the team’s players for workouts or treatment on a voluntary, individual basis if the team’s facility is in a city that is no longer subject to a government restriction. For any team that, due to a government restriction, is prohibited from making its facility available for use by the team’s players, the league will work with the team to identify alternatives.”

Many Restrictions to Practice Facility Workouts

There are restrictions on what can be done, according to memos to teams sent by the league office and leaked to several outlets. Players must wear masks, for example, while working out. Training tables must be 12 feet apart and buffet-style food—a training-facility staple—or meals of any kind cannot be served. Staffers who work with players must wear gloves.

More of the rules, according to USA Today, include:

If facility is available, no more than four players are allowed at the facility.

A maximum of one team staffer may provide in-person supervision and only if requested by the player. Head coaches and first-row bench coaches are not permitted to supervise.

Player participation is voluntary and teams cannot request a player’s presence.

No player may use a facility other than that of his NBA team; this includes health clubs, fitness centers, gym or college facility.

If a player has traveled from his team’s market and wants to resume allowed workouts, he must coordinate and consult with his team and should travel by car if within driving distance.

The Lakers are expected to begin workouts at the facility soon. But just not yet.

READ MORE: No One Connected Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan Like Trainer Tim Grover