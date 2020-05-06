Lions’ Danny Shelton Shows Off Adorable Training Regimen [WATCH]

Danny Shelton has been a force for the New England Patriots the last few years, and he’s taking that talent to the Detroit Lions this season. But why has Shelton become so good? Perhaps he gave fans an inside look

Shelton, locked down at home like most of the rest of the world, has been making due with what he can in terms of training, and has even been getting some work done at home. No training would be complete without the help of some friends, though, and Shelton had that going for him in the form of baby Crue Shelton, who tagged along as he ran.

Here’s a look:

In all seriousness, Shelton has a pretty impressive set up. The tackling dummy wearing his former Washington Huskies jersey from college is also a nice touch. It’s quite innovative for Shelton to be staying on the grind just like this even when he can’t use an NFL weight room.

Danny Shelton Stats

Shelton was a draft pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2015, and after a quick exit in Cleveland, he was sent to New England, where he fit right in and ended up helping the team win Super Bowl LIII. In his career, Shelton has 210 tackles, 4.5 sacks and 1 forced fumble. Shelton’s major role has been a plugger and a nose tackle, often doing the grimy work in the trenches in order to help others up front have success. He’s also solid against the run.

Shelton’s best season in the league was 2019, when he piled up 3.5 sacks and 61 tackles. It’s possible the 26 year old is starting to come into his own with that in mind.

Lions Defense Upgraded This Offseason

One side of the ball that needed the most change was the defense, and Shelton figures to help that. After a horrible pair of seasons under Matt Patricia, there’s already been some big changes on that side of the ball. How will that impact the team when all is said and done? The returns will be very positive according to a piece.

In a piece breaking down some winners and losers of free agency, Pro Football Focus and writer Ben Linsey took a closer look at what the Lions have done, and found them to be a winner. Here’s a look at what he wrote on that:

“The spotlight is on Darius Slay, particularly after he publicly acknowledged last night that he wants out of Detroit, and as of Thursday morning, a deal has been put in place to send Slay to the Eagles. That is not ideal for the Lions. Despite the down year from a grading standpoint in 2019 (56.4 PFF grade), Slay remains one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL. During the five-year stretch from 2014 to 2018, he ranked eighth among qualifying cornerbacks in overall grade, and he routinely draws shadow assignments against the opposing team’s best wide receiver, making those results all-the-more impressive. As all that trade speculation took place, the Lions went about improving their coverage to soften the blow of his inevitable loss. They signed former New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins, a player who has been outstanding in coverage and as a blitzer for New England over his career but struggled when traded to the Cleveland Browns. He’s an intriguing option for a Lions team that needed an injection of talent into their linebacking corps. The hope is that the transition to Matt Patricia’s defense is smoother than the one Collins made four seasons ago in Cleveland. Detroit then addressed the secondary with two more moves, trading for Patriots safety Duron Harmon (shocker, I know) and signing former Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant. Both players were drafted in 2013, and neither has recorded an overall grade of 65.0 or lower over the course of their NFL careers, rarely dipping below 70.0. Harmon has been a rangy playmaker on the back end of the Patriots’ defense at free safety. He is one of just eight safeties with 10 or more regular-season interceptions over the past three seasons. Trufant is a 6-foot cornerback who came into the NFL with sub-4.4 speed, and he figures to fit well into a Lions defense that plays a lot of press-man coverage. He’s not quite the same player as Slay, but he has shown in Atlanta that he is fully capable of being the No. 1 guy on the outside. Both players, along with Collins, should improve the Lions coverage in 2020 despite the loss of their top player.”

Shelton comes to the mix and figures to add some punch to the spot. That could be huge for the Lions, who need a bit of help in order to turn things around on that side of the ball.

Staying on the grind during a nationwide quarantine can be hard work, but Shelton is on the case. With his home setup, nobody would be surprised if he shows up to the Lions in excellent condition.

