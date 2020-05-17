Lions’ Kerryon Johnson Has Epic Takedown of Twitter Troll

D’Andre Swift has been grinding hard this offseason, and the visual evidence has been all over the internet. That’s led some to wonder if Kerryon Johnson is putting in the same work.

Rest assured, it’s the case. On Twitter, there was a pretty flimsy comparison made showing a split shot of Swift working out with Matthew Stafford while Johnson posted a photo with him and his girlfriend hanging out on the beach. Some took that to mean that Johnson might not be working as hard as his rookie competition with the Detroit Lions.

Johnson wasn’t having it. As he said, even if there isn’t video evidence of him grinding making the rounds, it does not mean it is not happening behind closed doors.

I assure you it’s scientifically possible to workout and NOT post about it…I’m with the ignorance tho if you wanna get started https://t.co/AbXU4SNTnx — Kerryon Johnson (@AyeyoKEJO) May 16, 2020

As for the notion that Swift and Johnson are in some sort of competition, Johnson wasn’t buying that either. As he said, he doesn’t want Swift to fail and him to succeed in the least bit.

Like imma want him to fail so i can succeed? Lmao that’s not how it works…they just don’t understand https://t.co/L20ASQ0gUM — Kerryon Johnson (@AyeyoKEJO) May 16, 2020

Clearly, this isn’t any type of issue. When Swift was drafted Johnson was amongst the first to congratulate him and welcome him to the team. The pair know each other well from their SEC battles on the field and look primed to be a solid tandem backfield of the future for the Lions.

Don’t believe it? Johnson will probably be the first to tell you.

D’Andre Swift Workout Video Surfaces

Recently, a video dropped on Twitter which showed Swift grinding through the offseason with his workout, and it’s clear the runner is wasting little time trying to become an elite player on his way to the NFL. Swift’s best attributes in his speed, power and vision are shown in the video. He also shows off his hands out of the backfield.

Here’s a look:

Obviously, highlights like this as well as his production are the reason the Lions drafted Swift. More than that, though, it’s his commitment during the offseason. It’s clear the young runner wants to make sure he can do everything in his power to win as many carries in Detroit as possible.

Clearly, this is a good first step to that, and will make the whole team better as a result.

Lions Credited For D’Andre Swift Addition

Following the draft finishing up, Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com took a look at some of the biggest themes from every team’s performance. When it came to the Lions, it was obvious there was a serious theme and it had everything to do with getting tougher in the trenches and improving what has been a severely weak running game.

Rosenthal wrote:

“From the selection of running back D’Andre Swift this year and Kerryon Johnson in 2018 to the interior line picks that GM Bob Quinn has made in the last few years, the Lions have invested a lot of capital in improving their running game — but they have yet to see great results. Quinn needs that vision to come together this season. Swift is the type of talent who can put the team’s running game over the top.”

With Kerryon Johnson, Bo Scarbrough and now D’Andre Swift, the Lions have a loaded backfield of former SEC standouts. More than that, the team was able to add guards to their stable in Jonah Jackson as well as Logan Stenberg, affectionately known as “Mr. Nasty.” Those players will try and change the narrative that the team simply can’t run the ball. If a ground game is like a mindset, the Lions have changed their mind more than a bit.

Following the draft, general manager Bob Quinn admitted that his team wants to change how they are viewed and get more physical up front. That will now be the goal heading into 2020.

Lions Needed Running Backs

Detroit has a solid player on their team currently in Kerryon Johnson that they are developing. Johnson, however, has run into a few issues with injuries the last few years, so the team was looking for someone else that can be a solid running mate for Johnson moving forward. On the roster, Bo Scarbrough showed late last season that he could be a potential answer for the team, but still, the Lions were looking for someone else to build around. That’s why they felt as if they may want to target the draft, which is where Swift came in. The team could also look to free agency for another veteran running back, but now it seems as if the team is happy with what they have done to upgrade the backfield with the right amount of youth.

Now that the Lions have managed to add another running back and some pounding offensive linemen, the team is seemingly on the right track toward fixing one of their biggest problems of the last few years. It’s something the analysts see and can agree on.

It’s clear this duo can work hard to make each other as well as the Lions better. That’s the likely goal for both, no matter what is being said on the internet.

