Matthew Stafford Reveals Truth Behind Viral Math Problem [WATCH]

A few weeks ago, Matthew Stafford performed what looked to be an astounding feat in solving a complicated math problem with only his head, but it was merely a ruse.

Speaking with the media in a teleconference, the Detroit Lions quarterback admitted his potential show of genius was all an act. He had been texted the answer to the equation long before by T.J. Lang, and the trick was pulled off on the unsuspecting media.

Matthew Stafford said the math problem he solved with @TJLang70 was a trick. TJ texted him the answer. "I just read it off and sell it hard. I guess I deserve a Daytime Emmy." 😂 pic.twitter.com/LeX5iYlVci — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) May 14, 2020

“I can’t believe you guys fell for the math trick. T.J. and I have been doing it for years. He texted me the answer beforehand and I just read it off and sell it hard. I guess I deserve a Daytime Emmy but for sure, not a math award,” Stafford tells the media.

Score one for Stafford in this instance. In the end, he might be just like most of the rest of the world and struggle with math.

Matthew Stafford’s Math Problem Video

During the most recent draft, the Lions had Stafford call in to talk about things in real time during their draft show. T.J. Lang asked Stafford to solve a math problem that most people would want a calculator to do. Stafford took care of it on his own.

Here was the gag:

Putting the MATH in Matthew pic.twitter.com/Pd1Elctauw — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 25, 2020

At the time, folks said it was one way to put the “Math” in Matthew. Reality shows it was a bit of clever planning and good acting on Stafford’s behalf which is certainly funny to see now looking back on it.

Matthew Stafford Named Potential MVP by ESPN

That back injury ended up costing Stafford the rest of the 2019 season, but now that he has presumably healed up, the sky could be the limit for the quarterback during the 2020 season. In fact, some already see Stafford as being in the mix for a major award for his play during next season.

ESPN recently put together an Insider piece predicting some outcomes for the 2020 season. When it came to league MVP, there were scant votes for Stafford, but one insider was bold enough to say he thinks the Detroit quarterback could be the league MVP.

In a piece by MLive.com’s Benjamin Raven, the thoughts of ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler from the piece are presented. Here’s a look at what was written by Raven that Fowler shared in the piece:

“The Lions quarterback was playing some of the best ball of his career before going down with fractured bones in his back, though, and his level of play was reason enough for one ESPN analyst to pencil him in as the 2020 NFL MVP. “Mahomes is still the game’s best player, but Stafford was playing really good football before his midseason back issues,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes (ESPN Insider). “If he leads Detroit to contention, which isn’t so farfetched considering the talent around him, he’ll be in the MVP mix because he puts up numbers and the NFC North is as open as Kenny Golladay.”

The Lions were arguably getting MVP level play out of Stafford before he got hurt, and the numbers proved that he was acclimating just fine to Darrell Bevell’s new offense in Detroit. Last season, Stafford was cruising along to the tune of 19 touchdowns, 5 interceptions and 2,499 yards. Clearly, he was the most valuable player for the Lions considering what happened to the team when he went down.

To become league MVP, the Lions will have to have an elite season on the field in terms of winning and also get great stats from Stafford. It might seem like a tall order, but it’s always possible if the Lions can finally play up to their potential.

Matthew Stafford Explains Feelings on 2019 Season

Stafford joined Tori Petry from DetroitLions.com for an exit interview following the completion of the 2019 season, and admitted to the frustration over not being able to reach goals and finish things off healthy as well as help his team to some more late season success.

“It’s been tough. Obviously, as a team, when you don’t win games, it’s difficult,” Stafford said in the interview. “I know the amount of hard work guys on our team and our coaching staff put into it and when the season doesn’t go the way you want it to, it’s not fun.”

For Stafford, the frustration was significantly over not being able to be on the field, even though he had a big role otherwise preparing the quarterbacks.

“For me personally, disappointed not being able to be out there. I love playing. I love playing with these guys. I love competing and not being able to do that was tough. I tried finding other ways to help us and stay involved as much as I possibly could, but nothing actually duplicates going out there and doing it.”

Stafford admitted his role didn’t change outside missing games, but the fact that he had to be a spectator wasn’t exactly something which made him happy.

Stafford’s body as well as his mind look healthy now, and the hope for the team is that the Lions can use it on the field in 2020.

Clearly, he’s still up to his practical joking tricks in the meantime.

