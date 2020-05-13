Analyst Names Next Lions Player Cut Or Traded This Offseason

The Detroit Lions have had a busy offseason already, and things have slowed down considerably following the NFL Draft. There’s still the chance at a few moves happening, though.

When it comes to which player could be next to go, the offensive side of the ball is the focus for ESPN’s Michael Rothstein. As Rothstein said, he believes the next shoe to drop for the Detroit roster could come on the offensive side of the ball in the form of offensive lineman Oday Aboushi.

As Rothstein explained, the competition that has been added to the roster at this point might only make things tougher on certain veteran players on the roster at a crowded position on the team.

“The Lions lost starting guard Graham Glasgow in free agency, but they used a pair of midround picks to supplement their depth on the interior by adding Jonah Jackson and Logan Stenberg. Aboushi has been a borderline starter when healthy, but he hasn’t topped eight starts in a year since 2014. The Lions aren’t in a position in which they can depend on Aboushi to play a meaningful role in 2020.”

Something is going to have to give in a guard battle that has seen plenty of combatants added this offseason. It’s possible Aboushi could be the next on the clock this offseason.

Lions Re-Signed Oday Aboushi

While the move didn’t generate many big headlines considering the spending spree teams have had as it relates to different players, bringing back Aboushi a few months back might prove to be vital information for Lions fans. Detroit lost Graham Glasgow this offseason in free agency, and is trying to find a replacement.

Enter Aboushi in that role, along with names like Beau Benzschawel, Russell Bodine, Caleb Benenoch, Josh Garnett and Joe Dahl as well as Detroit’s new rookies Logan Stenberg and Jonah Jackson. Additionally, Tyrell Crosby could be in the mix if the team elects to use him at guard instead of tackle, and the same can be said for new free agency signing Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

Signing Aboushi gives the Lions another experienced lineman with some versatility. He joined the team last offseason given his familiarity with offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, and brought some depth with him. Once again, that will be his most important role in 2020 if he is able to stick on the roster.

Lions Competition at Guard

The Lions have an interesting situation brewing at guard with Aboushi, Benzschawel, Garnett, Bodine and Dahl. As it stands today, this group seems weaker than having Glasgow in the mix himself, which is obvious given how solid and stout Glasgow was up front for the team.

Perhaps the best solution for the Lions in addition to hoping someone emerges from this battle was to draft another player. That’s what the team did by adding both Jackson and Stenberg in the draft. The duo brings different strengths, with Jackson being a bit better in pass defense while Stenberg is solid in run blocking.

It’s pretty safe to say seeing what happens at guard will be the major question and the major issue to watch the rest of the offseason and whenever workouts might resume. Who stays and who goes will be a major variable to watch the rest of the way.

