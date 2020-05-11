Identifying Lions 5 Easiest Games During 2020 Season

The Detroit Lions have what many consider to be a tough schedule in 2020, but even in spite of the fact that the team will be challenged in every game, some will be easier than others based on the atmosphere and competition.

While most teams probably look at the Lions as the easiest competition on their schedules, there’s more than a few games Detroit should be sweating a bit less than the others at first blush.

Which games will be on the easier side for the Lions this coming year? Here’s a look.

Week 6: Lions at Jaguars

It doesn’t get much easier than this for the Lions, considering the fact that the Jaguars aren’t favored in any game to start the 2020 season. Additionally, they look like they could be the worst team in football after an offseason of more subtractions than additions. This adds up to make this game perhaps the most sure win of any on the schedule for the team. The Lions fans in Florida should show up for this one as well, which might turn the game into a home field disadvantage for the Jaguars. The Lions probably shouldn’t sweat this game coming out of the bye.

Week 10: Redskins at Lions

Arguably, the Lions should not have lost to Washington last year, but melted down thanks to the fact that they did not have their regular quarterback and lost plenty of others to injury. This season, they get the Redskins at home and while they figure to be better under Ron Rivera, there could still be some growing pains this season. The Lions need to close the deal this time around, and should be better equipped to given they nearly beat last year’s Washington outfit with a much worse roster.

Week 1: Bears at Lions

The Lions had a pair of near misses last season against the Bears, and have come within a couple of plays in beating them in back to back games in 2019. Chicago was benefitted by Detroit’s team being weakened last year, but in the season opener, that should hardly be the case. The Lions catch a break to start their season at home in front of what should be a revved up crowd. Vegas already favors Detroit, and with good reason. Chicago might be the worst team in the NFC North masquerading as some kind of contender. Those dreams could be finished quickly in 2020.

Week 3: Lions at Cardinals

The fact is, the Lions shouldn’t have even lost this game in 2019 to the Cardinals. They were up big late and choked. Detroit was leading by multiple scores late in the fourth quarter and simply fell apart against Kyler Murray as a rookie. Instead of a win, the Lions melted down late and could not push across enough points in overtime to get the win. They settled for a tie of all things, and it ended up being one of the more frustrating games of the 2019 season. The Cardinals have improved, but the Lions should be very motivated early in the season to atone for their mistake last year. Plus, it won’t hurt that the stands will be filled with plenty of Lions fans in order to help transform the environment.

Week 8: Colts at Lions

Many see the Colts as one of the most improved teams in the league coming into next season, but the Lions managed to win the last time the teams met on the road and arguably, Indianapolis was in a bit better shape then. The Lions beat Philip Rivers last year at Ford Field, so his addition alone won’t mean much in the end. The bet is the Lions do a much better job of measuring up in this game, and it’s at home, so it will be an added bonus. If the Lions score a win here, it could be huge for their midseason fortunes.

