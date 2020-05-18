Lions Agree to Terms With First Rookie 2020 Draft Pick: Report

The Detroit Lions have finally agreed to sign their first 2020 NFL Draft selection, and a middle round pick will get these honors when all is said and done.

According to his agent, guard Logan Stenberg will be the team’s first draft pick to sign this year. Stenberg, a fourth round pick out of Kentucky, was Detroit’s fifth pick of the draft this past year.

Stenberg signing first is a great sign. It’s clear the Lions are getting one of the most motivated players up front ready to get started.

Logan Stenberg Comes With Epic Nickname

Stenberg is lauded for his physical, borderline nasty play up front in the trenches. It led him to be a first team All-SEC player in 2019, and it has created a trait which has followed Stenberg around and made him infamous as a tough competitor in SEC circles.

Kentucky OL Logan Stenberg is a good pick for Detroit. Really physical dude. — Jake Rowe (@Rowe247) April 25, 2020

Guessing @TerezPaylor is happy to see his Lions get Kentucky G Logan Stenberg. Loved the tape I saw of the guy mauling dudes and finishing plays. Good athlete in space. — Tod Palmer (@todpalmer) April 25, 2020

Stenberg doesn’t just refer to himself as nasty in passing, however. He calls himself Mr. Nasty, thank you very much. He’s even got the line of clothing to go with the name now, and the colors are already right for Lions fans.

Lions fans might have to pick some apparel up in honor of a guy they hope can change the attitude of the interior of their line along with Jonah Jackson. With Mr. Nasty blocking for D’Andre Swift, it might be a new mindset for the team.

Lions Draft Class Rated High Against NFL

How does Detroit’s draft class rate against all their competition in the league as a whole? It’s a hard question to answer, but recently, a pair of NFL.com writers tried by stacking up all the drafts against each other and rating them 1-32.

Detroit’s 2020 class shapes up pretty well. According to a piece by Gennaro Filice and Dan Parr, Detroit should score an A- for their draft work a few weeks back. The entire class itself ranks within the league’s top 10, coming in as the No. 8 overall class in the NFL.

According to Filice in a lengthy writeup, the way the Lions filled needs in a diverse fashion offensively and defensively means their draft was very successful. Detroit added defense early with Jeff Okudah, scored potential steals with D’Andre Swift and Romeo Okwara and managed to help fix their ground game with Jonah Jackson and Logan Stenberg, a pair of guards with different skill sets yet similar outlook.

Obviously, it’s true the Lions have done a great job in this draft considering all their needs and how they managed to balance them out. That’s just what this in-depth analysis seems to show. As a result, the team could be able to turn the corner in the short term given the elite class.

Lions 2020 Draft Class

The Lions had a busy weekend, picking up cornerback Jeff Okudah, running back D’Andre Swift, guard Jonah Jackson, edge rusher Julian Okwara, guard Logan Stenberg, wideout Quintez Cephus, running back Jason Huntley, defensive tackle John Penisini and defensive lineman Jashon Cornell. As a whole, the draft class was solid in plenty of ways. Detroit addressed some of their biggest needs including a new cornerback as well as toughness on the offensive and defensive lines. They also added a potentially elite runner in Swift.

Many have graded the draft highly as a result, and it looks as if the Lions may have even found a few steals along the way to help them out as well. They might have scored one of the best classes in the league as a result.

The first member of the class to sign will be Stenberg, and that’s huge for what the Lions want to accomplish in 2020.

