Luis Suarez Scores Golazo in Training Ahead of Barcelona Return [WATCH]

Luis Suarez has been looking sharp in Barcelona training as he steps up his recovery from knee surgery ahead of the return of La Liga.

The Uruguay international went under the knife in January to “resolve an injury to the external meniscus of the right knee” with the club announcing at the time he would be out of action for four months because of the injury.

Suarez has been back in training ahead of a potential June restart for La Liga and put the finishing touches to a gorgeous goal with a fabulous finish using the outside of his boot:

Una caricia al estilo del Barcelona, a puro toque, con el broche de oro de Lucho Suárez. Tres dedos y… ¡GOLAZO! 🔥🔝 pic.twitter.com/U1jEjIxqWA — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) May 27, 2020

Barcelona has not been given the medical all-clear by Barcelona yet, but the Catalan giants will be hoping he’s available when the competition restarts. The defending champions will play away at Real Mallorca next, and the game is expected to take place on June 14th.

Suarez Tipped to Be Like a New Signing for Barcelona

Suarez has been tipped to be like a new signing for Barcelona. Assistant coach Eder Sarabia has said Suarez will be a “very good signing” and added he has worked “like a savage” on his recovery from surgery.

Manager Quique Setien is also looking forward to having the Uruguay international available for selection once again. He told beIN Sports that Suarez is “not fully recovered” but is “in good shape” in training.

The Uruguayan had scored 14 goals in all competitions before his season was interrupted by injury. Only Barcelona captain Lionel Messi and Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema have managed more goals in La Liga so far in 2019-20.

Suarez Ready to Make Comeback

Suarez has not hidden his great desire to get back out on the pitch. He told Uruguayan TV back in March he was making a “spectacular” recovery and has been happy to show off his rehabilitation on social media.

The striker’s doctor, Ramon Cugat, has also spoken to Sport about just how quickly the 33-year-old has recovered from his operation at the start of the year.

“Injuries like the one Suárez picked up usually take a long time to recover from. But Suárez recovered very quickly. He’s a very strong player. I speak to Suárez every week and he’s very excited about returning. He was training a lot at home and now he’s training individually on the field. He also recovered very rapidly.”

Barcelona has plenty of attacking options in the squad with Messi, Griezmann, Ansu Fati and emergency signing Martin Braithwaite all available. But they will be still be looking forward to having Suarez back for the title run-in.

