Matt Patricia Gushes Over Lions Signing Jamie Collins

One of the biggest moves the Detroit Lions made this past offseason was signing linebacker Jamie Collins. The team added the former New England Patriots star in free agency, and it’s something which Matt Patricia seemed stunned they were able to do.

Speaking to reporters, Patricia was asked about Collins coming to join the team, and almost couldn’t stop talking about the impact the linebacker can make. Specifically, Patricia wasn’t sure the Lions would get a shot to sign Collins, but when they did, his current and former coach became completely overjoyed thanks to all he brings to the table.

On today’s call, Matt Patricia said Jamie Collins is one of the most amazing athletes he’s ever seen. Full quote below. #Lions pic.twitter.com/xV1K5QguK6 — Michael Stets (@Michael_Stets) May 5, 2020

As Patricia said, he loves what Collins provides from not only a physical standpoint, but a leadership one. That’s an important point for the Lions, who desperately needed a steady veteran influence at the position on the roster. Collins can come in and not only play a key role for the team on the field, but off as well. That’s a key point for a spot that has a pair of young linebackers in Jarrad Davis and Jahlani Tavai.

The fit of Collins with the team has been lauded already, so it will be interesting to see how well he manages to prove this right. If Patricia is to be believed, the answer is quite well.

Jamie Collins Thinks Lions Can Win

Collins left the Patriots for the second time in his career, and this time, he thinks it’s to land with a team which is on the upswing in terms of starting on the process to make some noise in the NFL.

Speaking with Detroit reporters, Collins provided his take on where the team is at, and said he thinks that the Lions are right there as a squad who can take the next step.

Jamie Collins said on a teleconference with Detroit reporters that he believes Detroit is an up-and-coming team that has been just one, two or three players away. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) March 24, 2020

Additionally, Collins said he believes that he can be the kind of veteran leader the team needs in order to take things to the next level.

Jamie Collins said the Lions have been one or two plays away in a lot of games. He believes he can be a veteran presence that can push Detroit over the top. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) March 24, 2020

The hope, obviously, is that Collins is able to do just that for the team and add some depth and playmaking to a defense that needs it in a big way. Clearly, though, the appeal was there for one of the best free agent linebackers in joining the team.

Lions Were Instructed to Avoid Jamie Collins

The Lions and Patricia clearly have shown they like Collins for his veteran leadership, but not everyone was sure they should have taken the plunge on the New England Patriots linebacker. According to Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, the Lions shouldn’t look in the direction of the Patriots’ linebacker who is about to become a free agent.

Here’s a look at what Knox wrote explaining why that is the case:

“The Detroit Lions need help defensively, where they ranked 31st overall this season. Head coach and former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia has an affinity for New England players—he brought in both Danny Amendola and Trey Flowers last offseason. Thus, the Lions could pursue Pats linebacker Jamie Collins in free agency—but they shouldn’t. Collins has been fantastic for New England this season. He’s amassed 81 tackles, 7.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and three interceptions. However, he is 30 years old and has not played his best football away from New England. In two-plus seasons with the Cleveland Browns, he had one good-not-great campaign: a 104-tackle, four-sack season in 2018. Because of his numbers this season, Collins is likely to land a sizable contract in free agency, the kind of deal that should only be paid by a franchise that is a piece or two away from contention.”

The Lions have targeted Patriots free agents before, and have seen mixed results on that. Obviously, they need an infusion of talent on defense, and linebacker and rush linebacker is a huge need for the team. Everyone who is a free agent that could fit might be expected to get a hard look with this in mind.

Even such, many don’t think someone like Collins would fill the need properly for 2020. But he will be called upon now that he is in the mix.

Jamie Collins Stats

Collins has been a solid performer in the NFL for years. He started with the Patriots where he got to know Matt Patricia, and later was traded to the Cleveland Browns for a few seasons before he got released and signed back in New England.

In terms of production, Collins has been solid as well. Collins has put up 577 tackles, 24.5 sacks and registered 16 forced fumbles as well as 10 interceptions. He’s been a terror in terms of his ability to come off the edge and make a variety of plays for a defense.

Perhaps the only concern about Collins right now is his age. At 30, he’s getting a bit long in the tooth for a big contract, something any team that thinks about adding him will have to consider.

It’s possible that veteran experience will give Collins and the Lions just the leg up they need. Given his recent comments, Patricia would likely bank on this being the case.

READ NEXT: Matt Patricia Praises Embattled Lions Linebacker