NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 Weather Delay: When Will Tonight’s Race Resume?

NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 has a weather delay at Charlotte Speedway with just 51 laps in the books. NASCAR has yet to announce a timeline for the race to resume, but the weather updates indicate it could be a lengthy delay. NBC Charlotte’s Brad Panovich explained that drying the track could end up being more of a challenge than halting the rain.

“The good news is the atmosphere is low on fuel so don’t expect much more rain, bad news muggy air and near sunset means drying time’s increase. Like I said early its like trying to try a table with a wet cloth. #cltwx #nascar,” Panovich tweeted.

Here is a look at the Charlotte radar showing a lot of rain in the area.

50 Percent of the Race Needs to be Completed for a Winner to be Awarded

A little rain back over the track. Still optimistic get back to racing. #nascar ⁦@NASCARONFOX⁩ pic.twitter.com/CofeVJluPr — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 24, 2020

There are 400 laps in the Coca-Cola 600 so there would need to be significantly more of the race run for a winner to be awarded. For a race to be called, at least 50 percent of the laps have to be completed. Some fans and media members are wondering why NASCAR did not move up the race start time with significant rain in the forecast.

“No Indy 500 No fans in attendance Threat of rain in the evening A massive television audience Hey, @NASCAR and @CLTMotorSpdwy why not move the start time up? I know we can’t control the weather, but this is just ridiculous. Why wasn’t this started earlier?” 937 The Fan’s Bill Steinbach tweeted.

Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass noted he was “optimistic” that the race would resume tonight.

Tonight’s race marks the second event since NASCAR resumed racing after halting competitions as a response to COVID-19. If the race cannot be completed on Sunday, May 24, there is a chance things could resume on Memorial Day on Monday, May 25.

Race Weather’s Aaron Studwell explained that there could be a bit more rain that could fall even as officials are attempting to dry the track.

“7:40 PM EDT @CLTMotorSpdwy update – Still under red flag due to weather, light showers passing by the track – May see a few more drops as track drying continues. Rain chances drop into PM hours but remain non-zero. Will monitor w/@NASCAR_WXMAN for #CocaCola600,” Studwell tweeted.

NASCAR Has Another Race Scheduled in Charlotte for Wednesday, May 27

It would be an extremely quick turnaround for the drivers if the race is pushed back to Monday. NASCAR has the ALSCO Uniforms 500 scheduled for Wednesday, May 27 in Charlotte as the sport looks to make up for lost races. The schedule then turns to Bristol on Sunday, May 31 for the Food City 500. There is little doubt that both the drivers and officials are rooting for the race to resume Sunday evening.