Patriots Still Interested in ‘Forgotten’ Young Dolphins QB?

The Miami Dolphins Josh Rosen is suddenly the No. 3 QB behind last year’s starter Ryan Fitzpatrick and No. 5 overall pick, Tua Tagovailoa. Because of Rosen’s youth and his inability to get a clean and fresh opportunity to develop, it appears he is still highly coveted by teams in the NFL.

Are the New England Patriots one of them?

Josh Rosen is Drawing Calls From NFL Teams

According to the NFL Network’s Mike Giardi, NFL teams have already started to call the Dolphins about Rosen’s availability. However, according to Giardi, the Dolphins have been unwilling to part ways with Rosen.

Giardi referred to Rosen as “The forgotten man,” but did say “the Dolphins are in no hurry to trade him.”

One day, I'll smile more. Until then, let's talk QBs in NE and Miami, including one drawing some trade talk @nflnetwork @NFLMedia pic.twitter.com/piL2c5WIsh — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) May 20, 2020

At just 24 years old, Rosen still figures to have a tremendous upside. When he came out of UCLA, many talent evaluators held Rosen in high regard. However, he’s had 16 starts in the NFL, and those opportunities haven’t rendered great results.

He started 13 games for the Arizona Cardinals as a rookie in 2018. The struggling Cardinals were 3-10 in those games with Rosen throwing 11 TD passes and 14 interceptions. The team landed the No. 1 overall pick and used it to draft Kyler Murray. This made Rosen expendable and he landed with the Dolphins.

He started three games for Miami in 2019, and the team was 0-3 in those contests. Still, for such a young QB, it appears he has been jettisoned off or demoted before getting a chance to develop. It’s also not as if he’s played with a ton of offensive weapons during his career, thus all hope is not lost.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Patriots Have Been Linked to Rosen in the Past

Why would the Patriots be linked to Rosen?

Well, beyond the obvious transitional period New England is in at QB, the team also reportedly showed interest in trading for Rosen in 2019 before the deal was swung between the Cardinals and Dolphins, per Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt:

"There are 3 teams that I have heard and I know are very interested in Josh Rosen: New England, the New York Giants, and the LA Chargers. One of those have already offered a 2nd-round pick. … Arizona is waiting for a 1st — I don't think they'll get it." — @joelklatt pic.twitter.com/nVC17lGsyJ — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 27, 2019

Beyond Klatt’s report, B/R writer Chris Roling actually predicted the Patriots would deal for Rosen this week. Roling wrote:

It would make sense for Belichick to send a late-round pick to New England’s AFC East rival to at least see what Rosen has to offer. The UCLA product could benefit from a new environment, and if they don’t like what they see, the Patriots wouldn’t have to keep him on the final 53-man roster.

The Patriots Seem Content With Their Plan

Perhaps all of the opining and prospecting is overthinking the concept. All indications suggest the Patriots are happy with their current QB situation.

Jarrett Stidham is poised to claim the QB1 spot, but should he falter in training camp, or not show a suitable grasp on the system during this abbreviated and altered offseason, the recently signed Brian Hoyer is in a position to hold down the fort.

If the Pats are content with Stidham, Hoyer, and undrafted free agents J’Mar Smith and Brian Lewerke as wildcards, there would be no reason to send assets to Miami to acquire Rosen.