Which undrafted QB will make the New England Patriots‘ Week 1 roster for the 2020 NFL season? There are tons to be decided on that front.

Former Michigan State Spartan Brian Lewerke and Louisiana Tech’s J’Mar Smith had their moments on the college level, but the latter has a highlight reel and athleticism that makes you wonder how he went undrafted.

Take a look at the best of Smith:

The Patriots’ Undrafted Free Agent Has Some Awesome Physical Gifts

VideoVideo related to patriots’ new qb has a fantastic college highlight reel [watch] 2020-05-01T08:00:23-04:00

J’Mar Smith’s College Stats

Passing Year School Conf Class Pos G Cmp Att Pct Yds Y/A AY/A TD Int Rate *2015 LA Tech CUSA FR QB *2016 LA Tech CUSA FR QB 6 30 43 69.8 412 9.6 9.5 2 1 160.9 *2017 LA Tech CUSA SO QB 13 229 409 56 2974 7.3 7.5 16 5 127.5 *2018 LA Tech CUSA JR QB 13 264 461 57.3 3160 6.9 6.5 15 10 121.2 *2019 LA Tech CUSA SR QB 11 236 367 64.3 2977 8.1 8.5 18 5 145.9

J’Mar Smith’s Arm and Accuracy on the Deep Ball

One of the things that stood out the most about Smith’s highlight reels is his ability to connect with receivers on the deep ball. He showed a snap on several of the passes he threw and a number of them hit his receivers in stride. You’ll often see QB highlights on long throws, but their receivers are forced to wait on the ball or to come back even after they have gotten a step on the defender.

Obviously, this is a highlight reel designed to showcase Smith’s strengths and to hide his weaknesses, but still, there is no denying his ability to make plays down the field with his arm.

Faster Than His 40 Time

Smith ran only a 4.84 40 yard dash, but if you watch him scoot down the field, it appears he plays much faster on the field. That’s what counts more than what someone does on a track when they aren’t wearing pads, a helmet, and carrying a football.

If anyone is wondering if he has the ability to be a dual-threat, the mobility aspect shouldn’t be a question.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Fearlessness

Perhaps because Smith is the son of a former NFL defensive lineman (Kenny Smith), he plays with a bit more edge than most QBs. He’ll make some plays as he scrambles that will make you nervous–especially on the NFL level–however, the moment he pulls off one of those all-heart scampers that move the chains Smith will earn some fans in Patriots Nation.

The Height Issue

Besides a less-than-favorable 40 time, Smith’s height might have played a role in pushing him out of the draft. He stands only 6’0″ and his 228-pound frame might seem a bit slight. However, we’ve seen a number of shorter QBs, including the 2019 No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray selected despite being vertically challenged.

Thanks to guys like Russell Wilson and Drew Brees, NFL talent evaluators have been more open-minded in this regard. Still, aside from that, it’s difficult to understand how Smith could have fallen through seven rounds without hearing his name called.

Also Read: