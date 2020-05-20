Patriots and Veteran Safety Agree on New Multi-Year Deal

Patrick Chung has gone from being a player mentioned as a potential cap casualty to someone locked in for the next two seasons. On Wednesday, the New England Patriots signed Chung to a two-year extension through 2023, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

Per Yates, Chung will receive $3 million now, and he’s due $12.8 million over the next four seasons.

Chung’s Age, Experience, and Statistics

The 32-year-old Chung is heading into his 12th season in the NFL. All but one (the 2013 campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles) has been spent with the Patriots. Chung missed three games with injury in 2019, but he has been pretty durable throughout his career, despite playing in the box at 5’11” 215 pounds.

Over the past six seasons, Chung has missed just five games in total. Throughout his career, Chung has amassed 778 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 12 QB hits, and 11 interceptions. While those stats are impressive, Chung’s value goes beyond the numbers.

Chung’s Versatility

Perhaps the most valuable quality Chung brings to the Patriots’ defense is his versatility. You’ll be hard-pressed to find another player who has been used in as many different roles as Chung.

CLNS’ Evan Lazar details all the spots Chung lined up in during the 2019 season: