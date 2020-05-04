Former Number 1 Overall Pick ‘Totally Fits’ the Raiders, Says Analyst

With the NFL Draft over and the season still months away, things are about to slow down for teams until the start of training camp. Despite months of speculation that the Las Vegas Raiders could be in the market for a new quarterback, they are still riding with Derek Carr for at least one more season. However, that hasn’t stopped some from speculating about potential 2021 moves at quarterback. Aaron Rodgers has already been thrown around and we can now add a new name to the mix.

According to Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd, the Raiders would be a perfect fit for 2018 number one overall pick Baker Mayfield.

“He totally fits the Raiders in Las Vegas,” Cowherd said on The Herd.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback was dynamic as a rookie but didn’t look nearly as impressive in his second season. He did a lot less with more talent around him. Now that a new coach and general manager are in charge, Mayfield could himself in trouble if he continues to struggle in 2021. Though he’s still young in his career, this upcoming season could be a make or break year for the once-promising quarterback.

Mayfield to Raiders Makes No Sense

Cowherd’s logic in saying Mayfield is a fit in Las Vegas is simple: Mayfield likes to party and the Raiders’ new home is the party capital of the country. However, it stops making sense after that. Jon Gruden has built his teams around players with strong character because there’s an idea that Las Vegas will tempt young guys. There’s no way he’d want somebody as volatile as Mayfield leading his team.

Also, Mayfield lost 10 games with one of the most talented offenses in the NFL. He also threw 21 interceptions. It’s almost impossible to imagine that Gruden finds that type of player appealing compared to what other options he might have if he moves on from Carr. Mayfield fits Las Vegas, but not the Raiders.

Carr Is Done With Negativity

It seems like the Raiders have been linked to every quarterback in the NFL since Gruden took over. Carr used to get annoyed by all the noise, but he’s sick of getting surrounded by negativity. He recently sent a clear message that he’s focused on winning.

“If anyone is negative to me now on Twitter, I block them out of my life,” Carr told The Athletic’s Vic Tafur. “If you have something like that to say to me, I have no time for you. And what people get misunderstood is that they will then say that I can’t take the criticism. But it has nothing to do with that. I have one goal and that is to win the Raiders a championship, multiple championships and your negativity isn’t helping me. I don’t want to waste one second on that negativity when I am trying to win a Super Bowl, if that makes sense.”

There is a groundswell of support in the Raider fan base to get rid of Carr. Though he’s on his way to becoming the most prolific passer in franchise history, he hasn’t won enough games. He now has the tools around him to have a huge season. He’ll have a real chance to silence all of his critics in 2020.

