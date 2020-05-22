Ravens’ J.K. Dobbins Rated in One of NFL’s Top Rookie Situations

The Baltimore Ravens stole J.K. Dobbins in the 2020 NFL Draft, and most understand his fit with the team is one of the best in the NFL.

Recently, Pro Football Focus took a look at ranking all of the situations the new rookies are entering. It’s easy to see how good a position Dobbins is in when it comes to the rest of his class, something analyst Michael Renner seems to admit.

Renner ranked the Ravens as the No. 3 best position for Dobbins, behind the likes of only Jonathan Taylor and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The list went to 10, putting Baltimore near the top of the pack. The reasoning Dobbins wasn’t alone at the top the top had everything to do with the fact that the team likes a diversified approach out of their runners.

Renner said:

“Dobbins would be higher if it weren’t for the Ravens’ running-back-by-committee approach in recent seasons. But that’s not as big a deal when you run as much as the Ravens do. Baltimore’s 527 designed runs in 2019 were 66 more than any other team, and even if you filter out those that went to Lamar Jackson, their running backs still ranked sixth with 392 carries. That’s a lot of touches to go around. If there are some concerns, it’s that defenses have a whole offseason to prepare for their unique scheme and the loss of future Hall of Fame right guard Marshal Yanda.”

It will be interesting to see how many touches the Ravens give to Dobbins given he is a player who is coming into a loaded backfield. That itself might not make the fit elite, but it is clear he will be the running back of the future for the team, especially with Mark Ingram helping to show him the ropes.

In time, the fit will probably be looked at as a major home run.

Ravens Rated Best Fit For J.K. Dobbins

Looking below the surface after the draft, that only seems to be more the case. Recently, NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks put together a list of the top player fits from the 2020 draft, and when it came to Dobbins and the Ravens, the pairing was on the list. No. 3 on the list, to be more specific.

Brooks wrote:

“Despite fielding the NFL’s top-ranked rushing attack with Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards thriving behind dual-threat QB Lamar Jackson, the Ravens upgraded their RB1 spot with the addition of Dobbins. The 5-foot-9, 209-pounder is a dynamic runner with outstanding vision, balance and body control. He rushed for 2,000-plus yards during his final season at Ohio State while exhibiting the strength, stamina and endurance to carry the load as a workhorse runner. With Ravens’ runners averaging 5.09 yards per carry in Jackson’s 22 career starts, Dobbins could play at a Pro Bowl level as a rookie in a read-option offense that routinely gashes defenses lacking discipline at the point of attack.”

It’s safe to say that Dobbins could only make the Baltimore rushing attack more feared in the end next season, which would be huge and it’s a reason the fit is so good.

J.K. Dobbins Shared Excitement Joining Ravens

Once Dobbins came off the board, it was easy to see why he was so excited. He gets to join an exciting Ravens offense with Lamar Jackson and company. It’s something that had the former Buckeye laughing he was so excited. Additionally, he said he planned on giving the Ravens everything he’s got.

Haha lets get to work… ravens flock… Baltimore… ima give you everything I got 💜 — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) April 25, 2020

Dobbins also threw up a “Big Truzz” reference, showing exactly why he fits so perfectly with the Ravens already and their great culture.

Also… BIG TRUZZ!!! — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) April 25, 2020

Obviously, the Ravens know just what they’re getting with Dobbins, but the runner clearly knows what a great opportunity and perfect fit he is heading to in the NFL.

J.K. Dobbins Stats

While playing for the Buckeyes, Dobbins was a big game player as well as a game breaker. He was a first team All Big Ten player as well as a first team All-American in 2019. Statistically speaking, he was one of the most successful running backs the Buckeyes have ever had. In a 3 year career, Dobbins put up 4,459 rushing yards as well as 645 receiving yards. Dobbins also scored 38 touchdowns on the ground to go with 5 in the air. Truthfully, he was a very dangerous player given his breakaway speed in the open field and ability to catch the ball as well as run in between the tackles.

When he gets to the Ravens, Dobbins could be expected to do all of this and more, making his fit elite when all is said and done.

READ NEXT: Ravens Young Star Projected for ‘Another Level’ During 2020