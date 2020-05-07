Ravens Sign 2 More Draft Picks to Rookie Contracts

The Baltimore Ravens could be running out of rookie draft picks to sign. Thursday, the team signed a few more members of their 2020 class in running back J.K. Dobbins and Geno Stone.

Dobbins and Stone joined the team in different places during the draft even if they each came out of the Big Ten. Dobbins was an early round pick out of Ohio State and Stone the last pick of the team’s draft out of Iowa.

This brings the total of Ravens 2020 draft picks signed to 6.

J.K. Dobbins Excited Joining Ravens

Once Dobbins came off the board when the Ravens were picking a few weeks back, it was easy to see why he was so excited. He gets to join an exciting Ravens offense with Lamar Jackson and company. It’s something that had the former Buckeye laughing he was so excited. Additionally, he said he planned on giving the Ravens everything he’s got.

Haha lets get to work… ravens flock… Baltimore… ima give you everything I got 💜 — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) April 25, 2020

Dobbins also threw up a “Big Truzz” reference, showing exactly why he fits so perfectly with the Ravens already and their great culture.

Also… BIG TRUZZ!!! — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) April 25, 2020

Obviously, the Ravens know just what they’re getting with Dobbins, but the runner clearly knows what a great opportunity and perfect fit he is heading to in the NFL.

J.K. Dobbins Stats

While playing for the Buckeyes, Dobbins was a big game player as well as a game breaker. He was a first team All Big Ten player as well as a first team All-American in 2019. Statistically speaking, he was one of the most successful running backs the Buckeyes have ever had. In a 3 year career, Dobbins put up 4,459 rushing yards as well as 645 receiving yards. Dobbins also scored 38 touchdowns on the ground to go with 5 in the air. Truthfully, he was a very dangerous player given his breakaway speed in the open field and ability to catch the ball as well as run in between the tackles.

At the NFL Combine, Dobbins sat out drills, choosing to stand on the work he did in college. It could be considered a smart move given how well he showed for the Buckeyes most of the time in big games.

Geno Stone Named Big NFL Draft Steal

The Ravens may have managed to find the best player to represent the biggest steal. Pro Football Focus took a look at naming the biggest steals in the entire draft, and the site credited the Ravens with finding one this year, and it came in the latest stages of the draft ironically enough.

As writer Anthony Treash explains, safety Geno Stone is a huge steal for where he was drafted late in the 7th round, and could prove to be the biggest steal in the entire draft. The reason has everything to do with how solid Stone is across the board and what a big play machine he’s been.

“We were far higher than anyone on Geno Stone and knew he wouldn’t be an early pick — but a seventh-rounder!? His instincts are up there with the best of the best. Stone is a quick playmaker and isn’t going to get caught off guard to be made responsible for any big play in coverage. He actually made more plays on the ball (11) than first downs allowed (9) while also giving up the fewest yards per coverage snap among safeties (0.25). And he did it at 19 and 20 years old. When looking at our Big Board rank compared to where prospects were actually taken, Stone was the biggest steal in the draft.”

Stone had a very productive career at Iowa, putting up 126 tackles, 6 interceptions and 4 forced fumbles with the Hawkeyes. In terms of fit, he’s going to the perfect place to learn and potentially grow, which means Stone might end up proving the writers correct in the end if he becomes a steal.

Now, both him and Dobbins are in the fold for the Ravens.

