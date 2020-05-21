Pair of Ravens Legends Crash Team’s Virtual Meetings

The Baltimore Ravens have some excellent legends that are a part of their franchise, and just because the world has temporarily changed doesn’t mean the impact of these folks can’t still be felt.

Recently, the Ravens invited a couple of legends in Ray Lewis and Eric Weddle to crash their team meetings. The idea? To keep the camaraderie between teams and share the importance and impact of being a member of the team. It’s a mentality referred to as “Play Like a Raven” which has been passed down from generation to generation.

Heres an explanation of the team’s thinking:

Baltimore cornerback Iman Marshall was clearly impressed with the visits, even tweeting his thanks to Weddle for joining the team.

Thank you Eric Weddle @weddlesbeard for taking the time out of your schedule to lace us with your experience and wealth of knowledge. The information you shared was informative. A true pro and inspiration. #futureHOF!#Flockforever! — Faith (@iman_marshall8) May 19, 2020

Things like this are a good reason why the Ravens have a proud franchise that is capable of maintaining one of the best winning cultures in the league.

Ravens Honored Eric Weddle After Retirement

Always full of personality, Weddle was a guy who never shied away from cameras and microphones during his time in the league, and that endeared him to the fans at every pro stop he made. Baltimore was no exception to that rule whatsoever.

After Weddle revealed his decision on the internet a few months ago, the Ravens wasted little time in reaching out and giving him some serious love. First, they started with handing out a Twitter message.

Congratulations on a fantastic career, @weddlesbeard. The NFL will miss you. pic.twitter.com/3cngEWsGyi — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 6, 2020

After that, the team showed off one of Weddle’s best press conferences in which the player with the big personality made quite an entrance that all media and fans would remember.

Enjoy the ice cream, @weddlesbeard. 🍨 We'll forever enjoy those amazing press conferences. 😂 pic.twitter.com/RPxU4jwy1I — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 6, 2020

Now that Weddle is retired, he likely has plenty of tine to enjoy ice cream or anything else he wants. Always classy with his time to the media, it’s nice to see him get his due from a team which counted on him for some solid results for a few seasons.

Also nice to see the Ravens roll out the red carpet for Weddle and giving him the love he deserves following the end of his NFL career.

Eric Weddle’s Stats With Ravens

Weddle was a solid player during his time in the league, and while he might not be exclusively known as a Ravens player only, he did some great work there as well on the field.

It’s clear Weddle made a big impact on the league wherever he went, and Baltimore was no exception to that rule whatsoever. From 2016-2018 with the Ravens, Weddle put up some solid numbers, racking up 220 tackles, 3 sacks and 10 interceptions. As a whole, Weddle finished his NFL career with 467 tackles and 29 interceptions, which were stellar numbers. Before his stops with the Ravens, Weddle played with the Los Angeles Chargers and after, the Los Angeles Rams. In both stops, Weddle was just as good.

Weddle will be remembered as one of the more solid players in the league at his position given these stats and the impact he made on the game. He was a safety who was truthfully everywhere and played well at every stop he made.

Ray Lewis Career Stats

Lewis played for 17 sterling years in the NFL with the Ravens after being the team’s top pick in the 1996 NFL Draft. He piled up 2,061 tackles, 41.5 sacks, collected 31 interceptions and forced 17 fumbles. He made an amazing 13 Pro Bowls in addition to being a 2 time NFL Defensive Player of the Year award winner. Lewis helped lead the Ravens to a pair of Super Bowls in 2000 and 2012. As a result, he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame shortly after his retirement.

More than all of this, Lewis was an inspirational figure for the Ravens and was the heart and soul of the team. That’s likely why both him and Weddle continue to pay it forward to future generations with acts like this.

It’s truly something which is special to see.

