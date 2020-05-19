Trade Rumor Prompted Key Addition to Russell Wilson’s Contract: Report

The rumored trade talks between the Browns and Seahawks may have prompted a key addition to Russell Wilson’s contract. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that these trade discussions in 2018 caused Wilson to push for a no-trade clause in his contract.

“And the placement of a no-trade clause in the latest contract was indeed influenced by chatter regarding the potential trade to Cleveland, we’re told,” Florio noted.

The idea that the Seahawks would trade Wilson at this point is unrealistic, but it is plausible that Seattle explored backup options when they were negotiating a long-term deal with their franchise quarterback. Wilson’s no-trade clause is more likely viewed by the quarterback as an insurance policy in case he was to suffer a significant injury. After Wilson signed his new deal, the Seahawks quarterback admitted he was “really excited” about the no-trade clause.

“We talked about the idea of a no-trade clause just because we really wanted to be here,” Wilson told The Seattle Times upon re-signing in 2019. “That was the thing we were really excited about and that’s kind of what sealed the deal for us. I was really fired up about it.”

Wilson’s Current Contract Runs Through 2023

Wilson signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Seahawks last summer locking him in Seattle through the 2023 season. According to The Seattle Times, Wilson’s 2023 salary could rise as much as $6 million if incentives are met which would bring the total value of the contract to $146 million.

It is not uncommon for tensions to rise between a quarterback and franchise during contract negotiations. We are seeing this in Dallas with their ongoing talks with Dak Prescott.

Any potential discussions the Seahawks had was likely viewed as a backup option if they were unable to reach a deal with Wilson. Florio continues to emphasize that there is more to the discussion than just a one-time deal.

“Something happened. Something was discussed, and to me, the big takeaway is it’s something that can come around again,” Florio explained. “And just because there is a no-trade clause doesn’t mean he can’t be traded. All it means is Russell Wilson controls his destination.”

To be clear, Wilson is by far the main reason the Seahawks had so much success last season with a struggling defense and offensive line. The idea that the Seahawks would trade their best asset for a collection of lower-priced pieces is hard to imagine.

Chris Simms Cited “High-Level” People on the Wilson-Browns Rumor

Florio and Chris Simms have doubled-down on their reports about the Seahawks holding trade discussions with the Browns centered on Wilson and the No. 1 pick in 2018. Simms cited “high-level” sources who are “in the know” about the rumored discussions. Simms expanded on his report in an interview on The Dan Patrick Show.

“This is something I know,” Simms said, via The Big Lead. “This is not a rumor. This is something I found out about not too long after the 2018 NFL Draft from some people close to the situation. And then had it confirmed on the other side by the other team involved in it. There was talks a little bit between Cleveland and Seattle and Cleveland giving that first pick in the draft for Russell Wilson. I don’t know who struck up the conversation. I would imagine it was Seattle. It makes sense… I don’t know how serious it ever got, but I do know that was a very real conversation.”

