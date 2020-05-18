Scottie Pippen’s Former Wife Larsa Pippen Discusses Bulls Legend

Scottie Pippen and former wife Larsa Pippen announced in 2018 that they would be legally separating. Larsa recently responded to a few trolls on Instagram who took shots at their relationship.

“Stop tripping dude u don’t know what you’re talking about,” Larsa noted on Instagram, per The Shade Room. “I held him [Scottie Pippen] down and still do. Just bc I don’t air his dirty laundry doesn’t mean it doesn’t stink I just don’t wanna do his laundry anymore.”

Larsa released a statement to TMZ on November 2, 2018 announcing they were “legally separating” noting that “it is best that we live separate lives.” She emphasized that they will continue to work together to raise their four children.

“It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating,” Larsa told TMZ. “We have both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives. We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much. Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time.”



Larsa Defended Scottie’s Career Earnings During The Last Dance

Larsa has also come to the defense of Scottie during The Last Dance as the former Bulls star has received some criticism. Early in the docu-series, Pippen’s contract was discussed noting how underpaid he was compared to other stars around the league. Larsa was quick to point out that Scottie eventually received his payday during his NBA career.

She took to Twitter after the first night of episodes to defend her former husband. Larsa posted a screenshot of the graphic of Pippen’s career earnings that estimated the forward earned more than $109 million.

“Thx for your concern Scottie did ok #TheLastDance,” Larsa tweeted.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Scottie signed a five-year, $67.2 million contract with the Rockets after he was traded to Houston in 1999. Scottie earned $109.95 million over his 18 NBA seasons, per Spotrac.

After one season with the Rockets, Scottie ended up with the Blazers where he would earn the most money of his career. According to Spotrac, Scottie earned $66.3 million with the Blazers over four years compared to $32 million in his 13 seasons in Chicago.

The Former Couple’s Son Scotty Pippen Jr. Plays College Basketball at Vanderbilt

The couple has four children and their son Scotty Pippen Jr. plays college basketball at Vanderbilt. Scotty just finished an impressive freshman season where he averaged 12 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 36.2 percent from the three-point line. After the couple’s son committed to Vanderbilt in 2019, Scottie took to Twitter to express how “proud” he was of him.

“Another dream accomplished, for him and for me. Congrats, son, you make me so proud every single day and I can’t wait to see you play on the next level!” Scottie tweeted.

