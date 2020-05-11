NFL Analyst Makes Big Prediction for Seahawks’ Season

The Seattle Seahawks are already generating hype ahead of the 2020 NFL season. After the schedule was released, Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd called the Seahawks the “best team in the league” heading into next season.

“I think Seattle is going to be the best team in the league,” Cowherd explained. “I think if it wasn’t for cluster of injuries last year in the backfield [Seahawks would have had more success last season]. I did not buy Seattle last year, they blew me away. Many of their rookies played well. They will not have that kind of injury-riddled backfield.”

The Seahawks have not had a flashy offseason, and Jadeveon Clowney remains unsigned as two months have passed since free agency began. Seattle did improve their secondary by trading for Quinton Dunbar and bolstered their offensive line by signing more players than they will be able to keep on their final roster.

According to OddsShark, the Seahawks are tied for No. 7 in the Vegas odds to win the Super Bowl. Here is a look at Cowherd’s full comments about the Seahawks during a show reacting to the NFL schedule.

The Seahawks Admitted They Do Not Like to “Break the Bank” in Free Agency

Seattle began the offseason with significant cap space causing many Seahawks fans to dream of blockbuster signings. Instead, the Seahawks methodically went about free agency making minor signings to improve the team’s pass rush by bringing back Benson Mayowa and Bruce Irvin. During the team’s pre-draft press conference, Seahawks general manager John Schneider admitted that the organization does not “break the bank” in free agency.

“You know that we are not break-the-bank free agency people,” Schneider explained, per Seahawks.com. “We look for commonalities and fits, and what’s important for our quarterback. We love our quarterback. We want to have as many grown men in front of him as we possibly can. It was important for us to be able to identify some people early on, and quite honestly, we hit in our mind what was one, two, three in free agency, and I give our guys a lot of credit for working with the agents, all the meetings at the combine and then getting ready for the three-day period, and Matt Thomas, obviously, to be able to negotiate with these guys in a timely manner, especially in the environment that we are in.”

The Other NFC West Teams Have Made Major Moves

The Seahawks may have taken a more measured approach to the offseason, but that has not stopped the other NFC West teams from being active. Arizona made arguably the biggest move in the division by swapping David Johnson for DeAndre Hopkins. The Cardinals are giving Kyler Murray plenty of weapons in what could be an explosive offense in the second year of Kliff Kingsbury’s tenure.

The Rams cut ties with Todd Gurley and Brandin Cooks to help get out of the salary cap predicament they found themselves in after the season. San Francisco traded away star defensive lineman DeForest Buckner but loaded up in the draft with defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. All four teams have a legitimate chance to compete for the division crown, but the Seahawks and 49ers will once again be considered the favorites.