Seahawks Rookie Takes Kam Chancellor’s Jersey Number

One Seattle Seahawks rookie is making a bold move by wearing Kam Chancellor’s signature No. 31 next season. Former Miami running back DeeJay Dallas will be wearing No. 31 when he hits the field for the Seahawks in 2020.

Chancellor was one of the signature members of the Legion of Boom and played a major role in the Seahawks’ Super Bowl run. The legendary safety retired from the NFL in 2018 after sustaining a significant neck injury. Dallas announced his number choice on Twitter and was greeted with pushback from some Seahawks fans. One fan suggested to Dallas that he should ask Chancellor’s blessing before taking the No. 31 jersey.

“Already did 🙏🏾,” Dallas responded on Twitter.

Dallas is inverting his college No. 13 as he begins his NFL career. The Seahawks selected Dallas in the fourth round with the No. 144 overall pick to add depth to their backfield. Perhaps Dallas’ bold move is a sign of things to come as Chancellor was selected in the fifth round with the No. 133 pick. Things turned out well for the Seahawks with the former No. 31.

The Seahawks Love Dallas’ Versatility

There has been a bit of bullish buzz about Dallas since the Seahawks drafted him given the team’s propensity to run the football. Yet, all indications from the Seahawks is that Chris Carson will once again be the team’s lead back.

Dallas is expected to begin his career as a third-down back and special teams player with Rashaad Penny likely to start the season on the PUP list. After the draft, head coach Pete Carroll cited Dallas’ versatility as one of the big reasons the Seahawks selected the running back.

“The versatility he brings,” Carroll explained, per Seahawks.com. “Our guys are really excited about him on special teams. He’s a guy with a really big attitude and personality about it and try hard and effort and all of that. That was the mix. He’s been a wildcat guy back there in the backfield. That just adds to the makeup that he brings that makes him unique. That’s kind of the guys that we love to fall for. Hopefully, he will contribute in many ways. Versatility is a big deal with him.”

Chancellor Was a Pro Bowler for the Seahawks in Half of His 8 NFL Seasons

It is no surprise that Chancellor gave Dallas his blessing to wear his old number. Chancellor was one of the most vicious hitters in the NFL during his career, but a fan-favorite off the field as well. He spent his entire career with the Seahawks making the Pro Bowl in four of his eight NFL seasons.

It is hard to pick just one season that highlighted Chancellor’s career. Chancellor accounted for 97 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and a sack during one standout season in 2011.

Chancellor’s football career ended abruptly, but the former Legion of Boom member is staying busy as the father of a baby boy. According to Forbes, Chancellor also has a number of business ventures including a coffee shop in Virginia, real estate investments and his own shoe line.

“I had to come to peace with it, come to terms with it and move on to the next thing,” Chancellor told Forbes during a 2019 interview. “Everything has a beginning and everything has an end.”

