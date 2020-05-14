Steelers’ 2020 Preseason Schedule: Dates, Times

Today the Pittsburgh Steelers announced the dates and times for the games on their 2020 preseason schedule.

Two of the five preseason games will be on national television, unusual in the sense that the Steelers typically play just one nationally-televised preseason contest.

2020 Hall of Fame Game vs. the Dallas Cowboys

The Steelers will open the preseason vs. the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, August 6 in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game, which will be held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Kickoff is 8:20 p.m. on NBC. It will be the team’s first chance this year to get a look at backup QB Mason Rudolph, as Mike Tomlin & Co. attempt to determine whether Rudolph is capable of becoming an NFL starter, not to mention the future successor to Ben Roethlisberger.

The team will then play back-to-back home games, hosting Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Heinz Field on Friday, August 14 at 7:30 p.m. The Tampa Bay game will be televised on KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh. Notably, it will be Brady’s first appearance on the Buccaneers’ sideline, where he will be joined by fellow ex-Pat Rob Gronkowski.

The game will also be the first professional encounter between Steelers’ seventh-round pick Carlos Davis and his twin brother, Khalil. Both were selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Then on Sunday, August 23 the Steelers will host Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints in a nationally-televised game on FOX. Kickoff is at 8 p.m.

The Steelers will take to the road the following week to meet the New York Jets on Friday, August 28 at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, as will the preseason finale, which is Thursday September 3 vs. the Carolina Panthers at 7:30 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium. This will be the 18th consecutive year that the Steelers and Panthers will meet in the final week of the preseason.

Of course, all of Pittsburgh’s preseason and regular season games will be heard on the Steelers Radio Network on WDVE-FM (102.5) and WBGG-AM (970), as well as on Steelers.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 Preseason Schedule

o Hall of Fame Game, Thurs., Aug. 6 vs. Dallas*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

o Week 1, Fri., Aug. 14 vs. Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m. (KDKA-TV)

o Week 2, Sun., Aug. 23 vs. New Orleans, 8 p.m. (FOX)

o Week 3, Fri., Aug. 28 at New York Jets, 7:30 p.m. (KDKA-TV)

o Week 4, Thurs., Sept. 3 at Carolina, 7:30 p.m. (KDKA-TV)

All times are Eastern

* Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio

Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 Regular Season Opener

The Steelers will open the 2020 regular season with a Monday Night Football game against the New York Giants on August 14, one of only four prime time games on this year’s regular season schedule. It’s also the second year in a row that the Steelers will open with a nationally-televised road game.

The regular season home opener is scheduled for Week 2, with the Steelers hosting the Denver Broncos at Heinz Field at 1 p.m. on September 20.

