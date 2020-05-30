Steelers-Cardinals Super Bowl to Re-Air on NBCSN

Yet another classic Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl is slated to re-air this coming week.

Hot on the heels of the Super Bowl XIII ‘Game Rewind’ comes the re-broadcast of Super Bowl XLIII, which will be shown on NBCSN on Wednesday June 3 at 7 p.m. ET.

The Steelers won Super Bowl XLIII on a last-minute touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger to Santonio Holmes, in front of a crowd of 70,774 spectators at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. NFL Films has labeled it as the third-greatest catch of all-time.

Liam McHugh to Interview Santonio Holmes

During the re-broadcast Holmes is expected to share insights with NBC’s Liam McHugh, who is speaking to key figures from each classic Super Bowl that NBC/NBCSN is re-airing. It seems a certainty that McHugh and Holmes will discuss the game-winning catch, as well as Holmes’ role in the offense leading up to that reception.

Holmes had nine receptions for 131 yards in the game, including 4 catches for 73 yards and the touchdown on the Steelers’ last drive.

The Steelers were able to close out the win when OLB LaMarr Woodley forced Arizona Cardinals QB Kurt Warner to fumble with five seconds left—a fumble that was recovered by DE Brett Keisel. With the victory the Steelers became the first franchise to win six Super Bowls.

James Harrison’s 100-Yard Pick-Six

Of course, Santonio Holmes’ last-minute touchdown wasn’t the only legendary play from this game. The first half ended with Steelers’ linebacker James Harrison returning a Warner pass 100 yards for a touchdown. It allowed the Steelers to go into halftime with a 17-7 lead, as opposed to a potential deficit.

NFL Films labeled that INT as the #2 interception of all-time, and also placed it seventh among the Top 10 Super Bowl plays in history.

Most notable about that play, perhaps, is that Cardinals’ wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald likely would have tackled Harrison short of the goal line, if Fitzgerald hadn’t run into a Cardinals player who was standing on the sideline. That moment of interference slowed Fitzgerald’s pursuit enough to allow Harrison to get into the end zone.

Six Other Classic Super Bowls on NBC, NBCSN This Week

NBC and NBCSN will also re-air a half-dozen other Super Bowls this week, beginning on Monday night with Super Bowl XIII between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys.

The other games include Super Bowl XXIII, in which the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. Super Bowl XXIII can be seen on Friday June 5 at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Super Bowl week ends on Sunday June 7, when you can watch Joe Namath and the New York Jets vanquish Don Shula and the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III, on NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET.

Chuck Noll was on the Colts’ sideline that day, as he was an assistant coach on Shula’s staff. Two weeks later he was hired to be the Steelers’ head coach, a position he would hold for 23 years.

